Myriad Genetics CEO Paul Diaz to Speak at Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO of Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will discuss the company’s transformation and growth plan during a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be available through a live audio webcast link in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.  

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and commercializes genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Fast Company named Myriad among the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BRACAnalysis, BRACAnalysis CDx, Colaris, Colaris AP, MyRisk, Myriad MyRisk, MyRisk Hereditary Cancer, MyChoice CDx, Prequel, Prequel with Amplify, Amplify, Foresight, Precise, FirstGene, Health.Illuminated., RiskScore, Prolaris, GeneSight, and EndoPredict are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. © 2022 Myriad Genetics, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Megan Manzari Nathan Smith
(385) 318-3718 (801) 505-5067
[email protected] [email protected]



