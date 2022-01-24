NEC becomes the first IT service provider to offer a connection point to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute from its own data center

TOKYO, Jun 6, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that the company will establish a connection point to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute through a dedicated private network fiber connection to Azure provided by the NEC Inzai Data Center in Japan from June 2022. Once completed, it will become the first data center owned by an IT service provider to furnish a connection point to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.

Use Case NEC DX Network Service

Moreover, NEC will launch the “NEC DX Network Service” to offer low-latency and secure connectivity with Azure by utilizing this connection from September 2022. This NEC service will help accelerate customers’ digital transformation and support business growth. In addition, by combining Microsoft 365, the NEC Virtual Desktop service based on Azure and this service, customers can enjoy high-performance and secure digital workplaces to help maximize their productivity.

This initiative is a part of a strategic alliance between NEC and Microsoft. NEC aims to provide these services to 100 companies by 2025.

In recent cloud service markets, the use of public clouds has increased due to the acceleration of digital transformation for companies, national governments, and local governments. However, many Japanese customers tend to store important data in their own IT assets, and therefore data center services with low-latency and secure connections to public cloud and customers’ IT assets have been required.

NEC will help accelerate customers’ digital transformation through the provision of services created by the data center’s interconnected ecosystem. Going forward, NEC will continue to strengthen the interconnected ecosystem by enhancing collaboration with partners that include cloud service providers, and to build network services centering on the NEC Inzai Data Center, which can connect to various business services and provide better multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments to customers.

Use Case by utilizing this connection

NEC Inzai Data Center’s housing service enables an on-premises connection to “Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute.” This highly secure and low-latency connection enables the creation of a more efficient workplace. This will maximize the business performance of corporate and public sector customers and help establish a more personalized work style.

About the NEC DX Network Service

This network service from the NEC Inzai Data Center connects to Azure ExpressRoute, which directly connects to customers’ assets and Azure through a closed network connection. As a result, the closed network connection maintains high security, achieves high availability through redundancy, and enables high-capacity traffic with high-bandwidth connections.

Moreover, by using a set of physical lines, this network service offers the connection not only to Azure through a closed connection, but also to Internet connection services, major NEC’s data centers, and other cloud services through external service integration. Going forward, NEC will continue to attract ecosystem partners and expand secure, low-latency connectivity services using premises-based connections.

