NetWitness Launches Comprehensive XDR Offerings for Next Generation Security

NetWitness builds upon its unique heritage to embrace extended detection and response with on premises, cloud, and hybrid solutions

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NetWitness, a globally trusted provider of cybersecurity technologies and incident response, today announced NetWitness XDR, a family of products and capabilities delivering comprehensive detection and response on premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid of the two. This new offering and product architecture delivers the full range of deployment options enterprises seek today to meet their unique cybersecurity needs and use cases.

NetWitness XDR delivers a robust set of capabilities enabling extended detection and response (XDR) and helping customers stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyber threats. These include:

Unified collection, data, and visibility across multiple security layers Automatic enrichment of data using any technical or business source A wide toolset of detection technologies including, but not limited to, advanced behavioral analysis External and internal threat intelligence to identify known security risks and threat actors Truly insightful context, visualization, and investigation tools Threat hunting tools and methodologies to identify previously unknown threats Highly repeatable and measurable incident investigation and response processes A strong array of both automated and human response options

“NetWitness has enjoyed the trust of some of the world’s most security sensitive organizations because of its unique ability to monitor the entire attack surface across the network, endpoint, cloud, IoT, logs and more,” said CEO of RSA and NetWitness, Rohit Ghai. “We have been delivering XDR capability to the market for several years and today we are delighted to announce new innovations in the platform and reintroduce it to the market as NetWitness XDR.”

Under this new model, NetWitness XDR will be comprised of three main product lines that showcase its uniquely powerful support for all XDR use cases. NetWitness Platform XDR 12 is the newest major release of NetWitness Platform. This technology stack, typically deployed as customer-managed software or hosted by MSSPs, has been enhanced to focus on detection capabilities that identify threats faster and decrease their impact. The company’s new cloud-native SaaS version will be known as NetWitness Vision XDR and is currently in design preview. The third product line, NetWitness XDR Cloud Services, is a set of optional SaaS applications that take advantage of the cloud’s inherent elastic nature to deliver flexible and cost-effective components which can be used to augment either Platform XDR or Vision XDR.

“Our network-forward approach allows us to stand out in this emerging space and highlights NetWitness XDR’s ability to detect across customers’ growing number of systems and devices,” said Director of Product Management and Research, Kevin Bowers. “We are embracing the belief that the best XDR must be consumable on prem, in the cloud, and hybrid.”

Developed initially in 1996, NetWitness began as a government-sponsored research project to inspect network packets for cyberthreats and tools to detect and respond to them. Since then, the technology has continuously evolved and been innovated to tackle today’s most complex attacks. NetWitness now features fully integrated components for network, log, endpoint and IoT detection and response that drive its threat intelligence and security orchestration platform, NetWitness Orchestrator. With its long history and global footprint, NetWitness XDR integrates directly with the world’s most critical and widely deployed tools, as well as many specialized and industry-specific solutions.

NetWitness XDR will host demonstrations at its booth at RSA Conference this year for Platform XDR and Vision XDR.

ABOUT NetWitness

NetWitness, an RSA® Group Business, provides comprehensive and highly scalable threat detection and response capabilities for organizations around the world. The NetWitness Platform delivers complete visibility combined with applied threat intelligence and user behavior analytics to detect, prioritize, investigate threats, and automate response. This empowers security analysts to be more efficient and stay ahead of business-impacting threats. For more information, visit netwitness.com.

