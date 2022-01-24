Neustar Security Services wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award

UltraDDoS Protect recognized as leading solution in Incident Response category

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, has won a 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Incidence Response category for UltraDDoS Protect. The Business Intelligence Group industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

UltraDDoS Protect is a fully cloud-based DDoS protection service that scrubs malicious traffic away from organizations’ infrastructure, defusing the large, complex attacks that make headlines every day and threaten businesses’ operational stability. UltraDDoS Protect is built on a massive global mitigation platform using best-of-breed technologies and can be deployed as an always-on or on-demand solution to meet each customer’s budgetary needs and risk tolerance.

With 14 data scrubbing centers located strategically across the globe and a capacity of 12-plus Tbps, UltraDDoS Protect offers deployment options to fit the needs of any organization. Backed by a 24/7 Security Operations Center team that manages thousands of attacks per year, customers are ensured the highest level of DDoS expertise in managing their incident response.

“With increasing digitization comes increased risk to organizations and their customers, particularly from DDoS attacks, which are a constant and persistent threat to the availability and security of every organization with a digital presence,” said Colin Doherty, CEO of Neustar Security Services. “Enterprises around the world trust Neustar Security Services to secure their digital assets, and we’re delighted to see the outstanding performance of UltraDDoS Protect recognized with a Fortress Cyber Security Award.”

“We are so proud to name Neustar Security Services as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Neustar Security Services are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

For information about Neustar Security Services and UltraDDoS Protect, please visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com/ddos-protection. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards.

About Neustar Security Services

The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-delivered services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s Ultra Secure suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance service, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com/.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

Neustar Security Services

Finn Partners for Neustar Security Services



Pete Johnson



+1 503-546-7880



[email protected]

Business Intelligence Group

Maria Jimenez



Chief Nominations Officer



Business Intelligence Group



[email protected]

+1 909-529-2737