Neustar Security Services Wins Five Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

STERLING, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Neustar Security Services, a leading provider of cloud-oriented security services that enable global businesses to thrive online, has won five 2022 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

Neustar Security Services was named a winner in the “Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)” category; UltraDDoS Protect won in the “Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service Provider” category; UltraDNS won in the “Network Security and Management” category; VPN Protect won in the “VPN” category; and UltraWAF was selected as Publisher’s Choice in the “Web Application Security” category.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider,” said Carlos Morales, senior vice president of solutions at Neustar Security Services. “We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

“Neustar Security Services embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

For information about Neustar Security Services, please visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com.

About Neustar Security Services

The world’s top brands depend on Neustar Security Services to safeguard their digital infrastructure and online presence. Neustar Security Services offers a suite of cloud-delivered services that are secure, reliable and available to enable global businesses to thrive online. The company’s Ultra Secure suite of solutions protects organizations’ networks and applications against risks and downtime, ensuring that businesses and their customers enjoy exceptional interactions all day, every day. Delivering the industry’s best performance service, Neustar Security Services’ mission-critical security portfolio provides best-in-class DNS, application and network security (including DDoS, WAF and bot management) services to its Global 5000 customers and beyond. For more information, visit https://neustarsecurityservices.com/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Finn Partners for Neustar Security Services



Pete Johnson



+1 503-546-7880



[email protected]