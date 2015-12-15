NextCure Presented NC410 Data at the Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Pharmacology Congress in Europe on Overcoming Clinical Limitations to Immunotherapy Through Remodeling Tumor ECM

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, presented in vivo data at the 2022 ECM Pharmacology Congress in Copenhagen that demonstrated NC410 remodels tumor ECM, enhances immune cell infiltration, alleviates immunosuppression, and reduces tumor growth in a humanized mouse tumor model.

The presentation, titled “NC410 (LAIR-2-Fc Fusion Protein): Overcoming Clinical Limitations to Immunotherapy Through Targeting and Remodeling Tumor ECM,” details a study of NC410 that showed by binding collagen in the tumor microenvironment, NC410 was able to remodel the architecture of the tumor ECM and restore normal immune function. ECM remodeling was associated with an enhancement of immune cell infiltration, increased activation of CD8+ T cells, repolarization of suppressive macrophages and a reduction in tumor growth.

“Collagen in the tumor ECM is a potent immunosuppressor, creates a physical barrier to immune cell penetration and is correlated with resistance to currently available immunotherapies. Our data show that NC410 has a unique and novel mechanism to overcome collagen-mediated resistance by remodeling tumor ECM architecture,” said Sol Langermann, Ph.D., NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “NC410 has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to bind to collagen in tumor ECM and remodel the architecture, which enables immune cell infiltration and activation and allows T cells to effectively fight cancer. We look forward to continuing the evaluation of NC410 in our ongoing Phase 1/2 study and investigating biomarkers from patient samples for evidence of ECM remodeling and immune cell activity.”

Highlights of the data presented include:

NC410 binds to collagen-rich areas where LAIR-1 + immune cells are localized.

immune cells are localized. NC410 promotes ECM remodeling and reduces tumor growth in humanized mouse tumor models.

NC410 synergizes with PD-L1 targeting and provides long-term tumor-specific protection not achieved with individual compounds.

NC410 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 study in subjects with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. An update to the Phase 1 portion of the trial will be provided in the second half of 2022.

About NC410

NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and myeloid cells, including dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it has been shown that LAIR-1 inhibits T cell function and myeloid activity. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocks the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promotes T cell function and myeloid cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. http://www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives, and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

