NFL BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT THE H.C.WAINWRIGHT 1ST ANNUAL MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE

NFL BIOSCIENCES (Euronext Growth Paris – FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL), a biopharmaceutical company developing botanical drugs for the treatment of addictions, is announcing that Ignacio Faus, Chief Executive Officer of NFL Biosciences, has been invited to present in the H.C. WAINWRIGHT 1stANNUAL MENTAL HEALTH CONFERENCE on June 27 and 28, 2022.

On this occasion, NFL Biosciences will have the opportunity to present its activities and its development strategy to US professional investors. In particular, Ignacio Faus will detail the implementation of the Phase II/III clinical study of the NFL-101 drug candidate for smoking cessation, which began in January 2022 in France. He will also discuss the co-development agreement for the NFL-301 drug candidate to reduce alcohol consumption and the extension of intellectual property with the approval of the second patent for NFL-101 in the United States, China and South Korea.

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based in the Montpellier area which develops botanical drug candidates for the treatment of addictions. NFL Biosciences’ ambition is to bring new, natural, safer and more effective therapeutic solutions to the entire world population, including low- and middle-income countries. Its most advanced product, called NFL-101, is a standardized, nicotine-free tobacco leaf extract protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences intends to offer smokers who want to quit a natural, safe, easy-to-administer and personalized alternative. NFL Biosciences is also developing NFL-301, a natural drug candidate for the reduction of alcohol consumption and has a drug development project for the treatment of cannabis use disorders.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

