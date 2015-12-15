NJ.com Names ExtensisHR a Top Workplace in New Jersey

Following 25th anniversary, company achieves top scores for professional development, inclusion, and more

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—ExtensisHR, a nationally recognized Professional Employer Organization (PEO) and HR Outsourcing (HRO) services provider, proudly announces it has been named a 2022 Top Workplace by NJ.com. This award comes on the heels of ExtensisHR celebrating its 25-year anniversary, commemorating over two and a half decades of growth, innovation, and simplifying human resources.

The Top Workplace list is based solely on employee feedback conducted by research partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of corporate culture, including workplace satisfaction, leadership approval, and advancement opportunities. Notably, ExtensisHR received top scores in the “professional development,” “employee concerns,” and “inclusion” categories.

“An honor like this is only possible because of our people,” said David Pearson, ExtensisHR’s Senior Vice President of People and Culture. “It is their vote of confidence that has enabled us to achieve great success throughout our 25-year company history, and there is nothing more rewarding than receiving positive feedback directly from our team. We remain committed to being a great employer and fostering an inclusive environment where employees feel respected, valued, and a true sense of belonging.”

Last year, ExtensisHR earned a 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™ and was the recipient of multiple 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers, in recognition of its employee engagement, strong leadership, and professional development resources. Through its “You, Supported” program, ExtensisHR employees are offered competitive health and wellness benefits, progressive paid time off, a hybrid work environment, education and career training, peer-to-peer mentorship, virtual and onsite team building events, and more.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

