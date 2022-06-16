Nomi Health Continues to Subsidize Costs of Covid-19 Testing and Vaccinations for Uninsured Americans

Nearly 100 Days After the End of Federal Funding, Company Upholds Access for the Uninsured as Covid Case Counts Rise Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company delivering easy access to low-cost care across the U.S., today announced that it is continuing coverage of Covid-19 testing and vaccinations for anyone with a valid U.S. address, regardless of insurance status. Nearly 100 days after the end of federal funding, Nomi Health continues to be one of the only companies in the nation to welcome uninsured Americans to its testing and vaccination sites nationwide at no out-of-pocket cost.

“We will continue to be the solution where the government or traditional healthcare falls short, particularly in ensuring access to care for the most underserved and vulnerable populations across the country,” said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO, Nomi Health. “Our sites remain open for anyone to be tested and vaccinated. This is part of our mission to provide easy access to quality care, especially as case counts rise in communities across our country.”

Nomi Health’s policy of no out-of-pocket cost testing has enabled those in the most disadvantaged rural and urban areas to receive Covid-19 testing and vaccinations, including in its work in Miami-Dade County under the leadership of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Since the company first began testing in April 2020, the company has served more than 14 million patients, zero of whom have received a bill from Nomi Health. Nearly half (44 percent) of the company’s patients live in a ZIP code where the poverty rate is greater than 15 percent.

The federal Health Resources and Service Administration’s (HRSA) Uninsured Program stopped accepting reimbursement claims for Covid-19 testing and treatment services from those uninsured on March 22, 2022, and stopped accepting claims for vaccine administration shortly after on April 5th.

Those without a domestic address and no health insurance will be charged $75 per PCR test, $50 per rapid antigen test and $40 for vaccine administration, including international travelers seeking convenient testing options.

To learn more about Nomi Health’s work expanding easy access to low-cost care, visit www.nomihealth.com.

About Nomi Health



Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company delivering easy access to low-cost care across the U.S. The company’s direct model of care delivery and care payment benefits patients, providers and the buyers of healthcare in both the public and private sectors. To date, Nomi Health has served more than 11 million Americans with everyday healthcare services brought directly into hundreds of communities nationwide, including our nation’s care deserts. During Covid-19, this direct care model played a pivotal role in care access, public health and keeping economies open and operating.

Based in Orem, Utah, the company is composed of a team of more than 2,000 nationwide, actively working to lower healthcare costs, widen care access and improve the patient experience. Nomi Health is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Visit us on Twitter @NomiHealth and via www.nomihealth.com.

