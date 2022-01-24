Nomi Health Operating Mobile Covid Testing Sites Across Utah

Easy to access, fast testing care for all Utahns

OREM, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomi Health, a direct healthcare company dedicated to improving access and lowering costs in the healthcare system, is operating no cost mobile COVID testing sites in Utah. Additionally, Nomi Health has opened a location to support the “Test to Travel” program, offering Rapid Molecular Travel Testing for $179 with results within 30 minutes. Each site is providing tests on a first-come, first-served basis and are requesting proof of insurance.

Current Mobile Testing Sites and Hours of Operation:

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way Sandy UT 84092 (SE Corner) Mon-Sat, 9-6pm (testing)

Ogden Regional Medical Center, 5475 S 500 E Ogden UT 84405 (SW Parking Lot) Mon-Sat, 9-6pm (testing)

West Valley City – Centennial Park, 5405 W 3100 S West Valley City UT 84119 (SW Parking lot) Mon-Fri, 9-6pm, Sat, 11-7pm (testing) Th-Fri 9-6pm, Sat, 11-7pm (vaccine)

Provo Towne Centre Mall, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd. Provo UT 84601 (North parking Lot) Mon-Sat, 9-6pm (testing)

SLC1 West Parking Lot, 777 N 5600 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84116 Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday, 12-7pm (PCR, Antigen, Rapid PCR and Rapid Molecular Travel Testing for “Test to Travel” program) NOTE: Rapid Molecular Travel Testing provided at this location for $179. Results in 30 minutes for travel needs.



“Nomi Health’s COVID testing services are just one part of our offerings that’s evolving how we deliver care to patients,” explained Sean Arroyo, Nomi Health Vice President of Operations. “As we’re seeing an increase in testing demand across the state, we truly believe care should be where you are when you need it and that’s what we’re delivering.”

The testing sites have been in operation for more than a month and these locations will exclusively operate as COVID testing sites at no cost to Utah residents. The average wait time is 5 minutes or less to get tested with results within an average of 9 hours. No appointment is required but registration is suggested to ensure the most rapid service.

To register please visit, https://patient.nomihealth.com/signup/7?referrer=nomi_lp_ut

About Nomi Health

Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company delivering easy-to-access, low-cost care across the U.S., to the benefit of patients, providers and the buyers of healthcare in both the public and private sectors. Nomi Health is based in Orem, Utah and is composed of a team of more than 3,000 professionals nationwide, actively working to lower healthcare costs, widen care access and improve the overall patient experience. The company’s Nomi Care platform — featuring local clinical and operations field teams, a sustainable supply chain, and seven networked laboratories – has served more than 11 million Americans with everyday healthcare services since its inception in 2019. Nomi Connect is a business operating system and payment platform enabling organizations to purchase healthcare directly and providers to be reimbursed in real time. Nomi Health is led by an experienced, cross-functional leadership team with clinical, healthcare, technology and finance backgrounds. Visit us on social media @NomiHealth and www.nomihealth.com.

