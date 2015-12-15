NorthX Biologics expands to Cell Therapy: Partnership with Alder Therapeutics and new manufacturing site on Karolinska campus

MATFORS, Sweden, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sweden-based NorthX Biologics (“NorthX”) is expanding into cell therapy manufacturing at its existing GMP-facility, as well as in premises at the Karolinska University Hospital campus in Stockholm. This initiative is part of NorthX’s Innovation Hub, an Innovation Track designed to provide development and GMP-manufacturing services to the next generation of drug development companies and innovative research groups in need of NorthX’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) expertise.

“NorthX has one of Northern Europe’s largest clinical-grade manufacturing capacities for plasmid DNA, recombinant proteins, cell banking and associated gene therapy services and this expansion into cell therapy is a major step to complete our offering for innovative clients. We are especially excited to work with Dr. Kristian Tryggvason, a leader in cell therapy technologies, and his team,” said Dr. Ted Fjällman, CEO of NorthX.

After having built up BioLamina and its cell culture reagents that are used worldwide both in academia and industry, Dr. Tryggvason recently launched his latest venture: Alder Therapeutics. In addition to its own product development, the company now entered into an agreement to help NorthX expand its cell culture services to many new different cell types, including pluripotent stem cells. The Alder team will also help to design and validate NorthX’s new process development and GMP-manufacturing labs in Matfors, alongside those being established at the Karolinska University Hospital campus in Stockholm.

“Our goal is to be able to offer synergies to both cell and gene therapy clients and to collaborate with them through our Innovation Track, in which we work hand in hand with our clients regarding process development, manufacturing, and analytics to progress clinical programs and bring life-saving treatments to patients,” added Aaron Small, NorthX VP of Global Sales and Corporate Development

“Universities and cell therapy companies worldwide need GMP-grade development and manufacturing capacity, as it is complex and outside the scope of most biotech companies to build themselves. NorthX Biologics is already helping to translate cutting-edge gene therapy research into clinical development and now we will together build upon the existing broad cell therapy know-how in Sweden to do the same for cell therapies,” said Dr. Kristian Tryggvason, CEO Alder Therapeutics.

About NorthX Biologics:

NorthX Biologics provides process development and manufacturing services with expertise in plasmids, proteins and other advanced biologics. NorthX Biologics sits in the heart of Sweden, and the team has been manufacturing biologics to GMP since 1988. In 2021 NorthX was recognized as a national innovation hub for advanced therapeutics and vaccines. NorthX has the ambition to become a leading cell and gene therapy manufacturer and partner of choice for innovative drug development companies. For more information see www.nxbio.com

About Alder Therapeutics:

Headquartered in Stockholm, Alder Therapeutics AB is a novel development stage, cell therapy platform company aiming to develop and manufacture the best functional cell therapy products based on the most simple and robust processes. Alder Therapeutics unique cell therapy platform will allow manufacturing of better cells at a lower cost, which will make pluripotent cell therapy treatment available for ever more patients. Alder Therapeutics will play an important role in opening the next era in medicinal treatment. For more information and important updates, please visit. www.aldertx.com

For further information please email NorthX at: [email protected]