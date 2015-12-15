Nova Credit Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker; Best Workplace in Bay Area by Fortune

Continued string of accolades also includes Best Contribution to Economic Mobility in Banking/Finance by Fintech Futures and inclusion in Startup Search’s 2022 Fintech List

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Nova Credit, the fintech unlocking opportunities for mainstream and credit-excluded consumers and the companies looking to serve them, announced continued recognition as an employer of choice in today’s competitive tech talent market. The company has been named both a Best Place to Work in Fintech by American Banker – an annual award designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry – and a Best Small and Medium Workplace in the Bay Area by Fortune – a prestigious list that ranks the best companies to work for in and around San Francisco.

Nova Credit’s team of “Novans” have helped create a workplace where people from all over the world can come together and find opportunities for growth amongst one another, with an emphasis on supporting each other’s efforts and recognizing each other’s contributions. Between tying your neighbor’s shoe, building bridges, not walls and challenging without ego, Nova Credit’s Novans keep the company’s unique values in mind as they push forward.

“We’re in the business of credit, so we like to give credit where credit is due,” said Misha Esipov, Co-founder & CEO of Nova Credit. “As a startup, our values have grown organically along with the company. Seeing that six years later we have continued to hold true to our values and continuously be recognized for them across our industry, in the startup world and in the competitive San Francisco tech talent market, is so rewarding.”

Nova Credit was also named to Startup Search’s second annual Fintech List which aims to identify the next generation of financial trailblazers. Judged by a panel of industry experts with backgrounds ranging from Index Ventures to Square Capital, the list determines the top thirty fintechs that are proving to rise to the surface. Nova Credit’s partner, Alloy, was also included in the Fintech List. Their recently announced partnership combines Alloy’s Identity Decisioning Platform and Nova Credit’s global credit infrastructure solutions to enable lending businesses to become more inclusive and serve more consumers across the credit spectrum, without increasing the risk of fraud.

Additionally, Nova Credit’s Credit Passport® product was named the Best Contribution to Economic Mobility in Banking/Finance by Fintech Futures in the 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA program. In its 23rd year, the Banking Tech Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide. The Credit Passport® was awarded for its contributions to building a global platform for financial identity by enabling lenders to access newcomers’ international credit data and translating it into a U.S.-equivalent credit score.

“Thank you to all of the organizations for recognizing Nova Credit as the innovator we continually strive to be. These awards allow us to zoom out and celebrate all the great work our team has brought to life. While there is still so much more work to be done in achieving our mission, recognitions like these give us the fuel to keep on breaking down the borders and barriers limiting financial access,” continued Esipov.

ABOUT NOVA CREDIT

Nova Credit is on a mission to accelerate financial inclusion and help underserved communities gain access to mainstream credit. The consumer-permissioned credit bureau helps U.S. newcomers to use their international credit history to apply for credit cards, auto loans, rental properties, and more with the Credit Passport®. Through this offering, the company has built partnerships in over 20 countries to gain consumer-permissioned access to over 1.1 billion credit profiles. Today, Nova Credit has expanded to serve all who feel discouraged by the current financial system with its latest offering, Cash Atlas™. The company partners with financial services and tenant screening companies like American Express, Verizon, MPOWER, SoFi, and Yardi. Founded by immigrants, Nova Credit has offices in San Francisco and New York City, and is backed by leading investors including Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst, and Index Ventures, as well as executives from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Citi. Learn more at www.novacredit.com

