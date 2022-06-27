Nova Mentis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Mental Health Conference

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) (“NOVA” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 1st Annual Mental Health Conference: Neuropsychiatry, Psychedelics, and Beyond on June 27, 2022.

The NOVA presentation is titled: A Novel Psilocybin Microdose Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome.

NOVA has filed a patent to protect the novel psilocybin microdose therapeutic approach to treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and especially fragile X syndrome (FXS), the largest genetic cause of ASD. This breakthrough psilocybin treatment preclinical data will be presented at the HCW conference.

The Company’s patent is titled: Diagnosing, Monitoring and Treating Neurological Diseases with Psychoactive Tryptamine Derivativesm; RNA Diagnostic Index to Measure Drug Treatment Response.

“NOVA is looking forward to advancing the discussion around the therapeutic potential of oral microdose psilocybin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and fragile X syndrome (FXS),” says Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, Chairman of NOVA’s Scientific Advisory Board. “Future government regulatory plans, based on our proprietary psilocybin drug (NM-1001) positive preclinical study data, will also be discussed.”

Dr. Hausman’s presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on June 27, 2022. Click here to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Hausman.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Our goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.novamentis.ca or email [email protected].

