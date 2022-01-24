Now Introducing: The T-Mobile 5G Hotspot

Snag the Un-carrier’s 5G Hotspot for the low, low price of FREE

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the first-ever T-Mobile® 5G Hotspot, bringing the power of the Un-carrier’s 5G network on the go. The new 5G-capable hotspot will be available next Thursday, June 16, and new and existing customers can pick it up for FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on an eligible 50GB or 100GB Mobile Internet (MI) plan or for $99 when adding a line on an eligible 5GB MI plan.

The new 5G Hotspot from T-Mobile is an affordable way to light up the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable nationwide 5G network with more 5G bars in more places. It taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G signal for broad nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds – as fast as Wi-Fi – in hundreds of cities.

It sports a lightweight and portable design that’s easy to throw in your bag on-the-go, wherever, whenever. Not to mention, users can connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity. That’s enough to power a party of your closest friends at the park, the beach, the café — all day — or enough to power your office on the go. The T-Mobile Hotspot also features a 6460mAh battery for all-day usage and is a great option for seamless 5G connectivity that doesn’t break the bank.

T-Mobile customers – including T-Mobile for Business customers – can take advantage of the above offers or pick up the T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for $8.25/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $198) for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

