NTT DATA Announces Intent to Acquire Postlight to Offer Creative High-End Design and Digital Transformation Services

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Postlight LLC, a digital strategy, design, and engineering company based in New York City. Once the transaction closes, this acquisition will progress NTT DATA’s continued strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market.

“As part of our continued multi-year strategy to drive the next phase of digital transformation in the market, we are excited to announce our intent to acquire Postlight,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer, NTT DATA Services. “NTT DATA is one of the world’s only full-stack companies with an unparalleled global presence and we continue to focus on bringing the best and brightest capabilities and talent to our clients.”

“Postlight’s mission to create great digital experiences that drive positive change matches NTT DATA’s vision as a trusted global innovator,” said Gina Trapani, Chief Executive Officer, Postlight. “We are delighted to join a top-tier technology powerhouse and together with NTT DATA, deliver beautiful, enterprise-scale digital solutions to our clients.”

“Joining NTT DATA expands Postlight’s capabilities and capacity to provide premium, end-to-end services that accelerate our clients’ most important digital initiatives,” said Chris LoSacco, President, Postlight. “With NTT DATA, Postlight is truly equipped to be a full-service partner to our clients and lead their digital transformation efforts all the way through from strategy and design to implementation and support.”

Postlight clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment and a team of 5,000 research professionals worldwide.

“This acquisition is part of a deliberate plan to build differentiated digital engineering and design capabilities that help our clients rapidly deliver digital products into the marketplace,” said Wayne Busch, Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation, NTT DATA Services. “Postlight’s focus on delivering the highest quality design strategy and advancing our creative design capabilities to clients across verticals including banking, finance, media and consumer, built to scale is second to none.”

Once the transaction is closed, Postlight will build on NTT DATA’s successful acquisitions, Nexient and Vectorform, by strengthening its digital application development and modernization capabilities, adding innovation and high-end design with a customer experience focus.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as the legal counsel to NTT DATA and Clearsight Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Postlight in connection with this transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close this month.

About Postlight

Postlight is a digital strategy, design, and engineering firm based in New York City. We’re a team of creative technologists who partner with some of the world’s biggest organizations to build digital platforms that scale to hundreds of millions of users, powered by beautiful design. Visit us at postlight.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning NTT DATA and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting its business, including with respect to the acquisition of Postlight, the business impact of the acquisition of Postlight and the potential of growth related to digital services. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although NTT DATA makes such statements based on assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

