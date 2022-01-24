Nucleai to Publish Pathology-based Data at ASCO 2022 for Phase 2 Research of the Most Common Type of Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIpowered–Nucleai, an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data, today announced that it will share new data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting in an online publication on an exploratory analysis of a phase 2 study to find new pathology-based predictive biomarkers for DLBCL, the most common type of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The meeting is taking place from June 3 to June 7 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Up to 40% of patients with DLBCL, which accounts for 30-40% of cases, have relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) disease, despite recent improvements in response and survival with standard of care treatment. A phase 2 study evaluated the efficacy of naratuximab emtansine, an anti-CD37 ADC, in combination with rituximab, in patients with R/R DLBCL. Deep learning models were used to extract spatial features from digitized slides stained with CD37 and CD20. Their potential as a pathology-based biomarker predictive of response was evaluated.

“The data from our mutual study with Debiopharm is part of our ongoing efforts to enable the next generation of actionable insights from pathology data sets that have not been analyzed to their fullest potential but could provide significant value to pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic labs,” said Avi Veidman, CEO of Nucleai. “Nucleai delivers a comprehensive solution that combines AI, big data and spatial biology to discover novel biomarkers, predict patient response with higher-quality predictive biomarkers, identify new targets, and develop the next generation of pathology-based companion diagnostics.”

Nucleai is working with most of the leading pharmaceutical companies to harness spatial biology for new drug development, clinical trials, and clinical treatment decisions. Nucleai’s platform is leveraged for retrospective and prospective patient stratification analysis in clinical trials, driving improvement of the probability of success and improved patient outcomes. By harnessing AI with spatial data and other data modalities, Nucleai is enabling researchers and clinicians to make better treatment decisions for patients based on a comprehensive, holistic view of cellular locations, interactions, and the tumor microenvironment.

Nucleai’s Online Publication at ASCO 2022

Title: “Predicting response to naratuximab emtansine, an anti-CD37 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with rituximab in Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), by analyzing the spatial arrangement of CD37 and CD20 positive cells using deep learning”

About Nucleai

Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data. Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.

