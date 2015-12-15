o9 Solutions Supports Chow Sang Sang’s Expansion in Hong Kong and Greater China With the Digital Transformation of Its Planning and Decision-Making Processes

DALLAS & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is partnering with Chow Sang Sang to expand the use of o9’s Digital Brain platform to build differentiated end-to-end capabilities that include sales and operations planning, demand planning, supply planning, inventory optimization, and supplier collaboration.

Chow Sang Sang will use the o9 platform to support its rapid growth throughout Greater China. Chow Sang Sang is one of the most trusted Hong Kong-based jewelry manufacturers and retailers. It operates more than 890 physical stores in the region, as well as a successful e-commerce and omni-channel business.

Throughout its nearly 100-year history, innovation has been highly valued at Chow Sang Sang. The company’s creed, “Sustained Vitality, Ever Rejuvenated” guides its business practices, which include deploying the latest technological innovations and advanced analytics and partnering with the right providers.

Chow Sang Sang has selected the o9 Digital Brain for its unique ability to drive horizontal and vertical integration across its various demand supply planning functions, as well as its open-source platform that allows for continuous improvement and innovation. The o9 platform is highly scalable and will allow Chow Sang Sang to create new capabilities that benefit its customers and adapt to changing needs as the business grows.

“Translating market signals and data into optimized plans and decisions is a key driver of future growth. Our partnership with o9 plays an important role in this critical pursuit. Using the latest AI/ML techniques available in o9’s flexible and integrated platform, we have greater visibility into trends and adjust our plans across the whole supply chain and business units on time. We are able to ensure that the right products are in the right place at the right time to fit our customer needs,” said Dr. Peggy Lau, Associate Director – Artificial Intelligence, Chow Sang Sang.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions, said, “We are excited to support Chow Sang Sang’s expansion of the o9 Digital Brain, especially its predictive analytics capabilities to forecast demand for fashion, seasonal, and long-lifecycle products. We are confident that our platform will help the company more quickly and effectively adapt to trends, seasonality, stock positions, and more to maximize profitability.”

