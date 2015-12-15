Ocean Falls Blockchain Engages Award-Winning Planning and Design Firm to Explore Digital Twinning Initiative

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2022) – Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. (“OFB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has engaged award-winning planning, urban design and landscape architecture firm, Fotenn, to explore the design and virtual recreation of a digital twin of OFB’s B.C. facility.

“We are excited at the opportunity to bring our land use planning and urban design expertise to the forefront and to collaborate with Ocean Falls. Our shared goal of implementing a strong virtual environment for all users has enriched our joint efforts,” said Ute Maya-Giambattista, Principal at Fotenn Planning + Design.

Fotenn is an award-winning firm with extensive experience in real-world land-use planning and urban design

This initiative will strengthen OFB’s offering to its hosted clients. Fotenn will work with the Company to help design a digital replica of Ocean Falls’ mining facility where clients will be able to view and manage their hardware in a virtual environment.

In this virtual setting, hosted miners will be able to view critical information like their unit’s running temperature, perform reboots, shutdowns, and other diagnostic procedures through controls connected via an API to their real-world counterparts.

“We are excited to be working with such an esteemed and renowned Canadian firm as Fotenn. Ocean Falls continues to work to bolster its mining operations to best support clients, and this includes creating cutting edge tools that make hosting with Ocean Falls Blockchain easier and more convenient,” said Oded Orgil, CEO at OFB.

Fotenn has extensive experience in real-world land-use planning and urban design, working on projects such as the Glen Abbey Master Plan in Oakville, the Tannery District in Cobourg, ON, Gibbard District in Napanee, ON, and the 34-hectare Lock 18 Master Plan in Cornwall, ON, among other developments.

Ocean Falls will also explore a digital twinning application for golf courses in association with the Company’s decentralized captive insurance solution, SuretyBlock. SuretyBlock aims to provide trade associations, organizations, and event organizers with the option to insure themselves against various liabilities using the power of blockchain technology to pool and distribute funds.

The first decentralized product from SuretyBlock, called Eagle1, will be launching this month. Eagle1 is a Hole-in-One insurance platform for the golf industry, making it easier, quicker, and more efficient for hole-in-one prizes to be obtained and issued on golf courses.

About Fotenn Planning + Design

Fotenn is an award-winning planning, urban design, and landscape architecture firm with offices in Ottawa, Kingston, and Toronto. Established in 1992, Fotenn is committed to a responsive and personal approach and to the honest and fair treatment of its clients and the communities in which it operates. Visit fotenn.com for more information.

About Ocean Falls Blockchain

Ocean Falls is a Canadian blockchain technology company that operates a 2MW-plus, clean energy-powered cryptocurrency mining farm in the historic coastal town of Ocean Falls, B.C. Ocean Falls is also creating a new sustainable solution for the captive insurance industry. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

