Ocean Falls’ First Blockchain Application SuretyBlock Now Whitelisting Contributors to Reserve Pool

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2022) – Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. (“OFB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that SuretyBlock, OFB’s first blockchain application launching this month, is now whitelisting digital asset contributors to the platform’s reserve pool.

SuretyBlock is a decentralized solution for captive insurance providers with its first product, Eagle1, launching in June 2022.

SuretyBlock is a decentralized captive insurance solution that aims to provide trade associations, organizations, and event organizers with the option to insure themselves against various liabilities using the power of blockchain technology to pool and distribute funds.

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and risk management, reported that the gross written premiums in the captive insurance industry grew from US $54 billion in 2019 to nearly $61 billion in 2020. If similar year-over-year trends continue, then gross written premiums could grow to well over $100 billion by 2030.

SuretyBlock’s decentralized solution for the captive insurance industry can help reduce the combined cost ratio down to 80 percent, compared to traditional market solutions that have a combined cost ratio of as much as 90 percent and upwards. This can result in a potential increase in profitability by as much as 20 percent or more.

Other benefits of captives include broader coverages, lower premiums, profit sharing, customized coverages and improved cash flow and claims handling.

The first decentralized product from SuretyBlock, called Eagle1, will be launching this month. Eagle1 is a Hole-in-One insurance platform for the golf industry, making it easier, quicker and more efficient for hole-in-one prizes to be obtained and issued on golf courses. The decentralized solution can support golf associations and tournament organizers with unique and custom hole-in-one prize-pools and payouts.

“Insurance is a heavily intermediated business. Captives offer the best opportunity to showcase the disintermediation benefits of blockchain technology in a way that clearly benefits insureds and the groups that represent them,” said Kevin Day, CTO at OFB and the head of SuretyBlock.

In March, SuretyBlock signed a fronting agreement with Fortress Insurance, a well-capitalized national Canadian insurance provider operating since 2004. This fronting agreement enables SuretyBlock to enlist and serve trade associations, organizations, and event organizers across western Canada.

SuretyBlock’s underlying technology will be adapted for glass repair, weather, and strata insurance solutions. The first two applications, glass repair and weather, are expected to launch by Q4 2022.

Those interested in joining the contributors whitelist for SuretyBlock’s reserve pool can email at [email protected].

About SuretyBlock

SuretyBlock is a decentralized solution for captive insurance providers. SuretyBlock is the first blockchain application developed by Ocean Falls Blockchain Corp. Visit oceanfalls.com for more information.

