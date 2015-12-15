OneStream Names KPMG in Canada 2022 Power of the Platform Winner

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, OneStream announced that professional services firm KPMG in Canada has been recognized as a Power of the Platform Award winner at the 2022 Splash Global User Conference and Partner Summit. The Power of the Platform Award recognizes the top OneStream Global Advisory Program partner who has truly extended the OneStream platform for customers over the past year across North America, Latin America and APAC.

OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream’s platform can easily be extended with over 50 financial close, planning and analysis, and productivity solutions. OneStream’s annual Splash conference brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers, and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes, and gain hands-on training.

“We are thrilled to announce KPMG in Canada as a 2022 Power of the Platform Award winner,” said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. “This award highlights our dedicated partners, who serve as trusted advisors that strive to deliver customer success, helping customers to unleash the power of finance through the OneStream platform and drive long-term growth.”

KPMG in Canada, a full-service consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax firm, won the Power of the Platform Award for effectively implementing the OneStream solution at a Canadian Private Equity company and transforming their consolidation, financial planning & analysis, and workforce analysis.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the quality work we perform day in and day out for our clients,” says Kevin Moody, Partner, Management Consulting for KPMG in Canada. “We collaborated with OneStream and our client to deliver a robust corporate performance management solution that brings transparency and dependability in creation of consolidated financial statements, enabling the private equity company to have dynamic financial planning and consistent reporting.”

Some of the key benefits achieved as a result include:

Modernizing the close and financial reporting process within a modern cloud platform to save time and effort during financial close periods Getting planning and analysis out of Excel into a modern cloud platform to support corporate decision making Providing improved insight into people related planning Creating a common version of the truth for actuals and plan

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada’s top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG’s global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca.

