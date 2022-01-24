Optii Solutions Onboards Two New Pebblebrook Hotels

Optii technology will enable the Chamberlain West Hollywood and Hotel Ziggy to increase team productivity and comply with the West Hollywood Ordinance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that two hotels in the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust; Chamberlain West Hollywood and Hotel Ziggy, have selected Optii as their hotel operations solution to maximize their housekeeping efficiencies and to help them comply with the new West Hollywood Ordinance governing workers’ rights.





The deal is an expansion on Optii’s existing contract with Montrose West Hollywood, another hotel in the Pebblebrook group, which it has successfully helped to streamline its operation with limited staff and adapt to the ordinance. All three hotels are managed by Springboard Hospitality and are members of Curator Hotels & Resorts Collection.

The West Hollywood Ordinance, which came into force on January 1st, 2022, imposes limits on square footage cleaned and number of checkouts completed by each room attendant during an eight-hour workday. If the limits are exceeded, hoteliers must pay their staff twice their pay for every hour worked, which doubles housekeeping costs for hotels that do not comply.

Unlike most hotel operations solutions, Optii’s housekeeping platform uses AI to allocate rooms to room attendants based on square footage, with set limits for each individual so that no member of the team exceeds the guidelines set out by the Ordinance. The housekeeping management platform also provides reporting on both the square footage and number of rooms cleaned per attendant, with reports that indicate compliance. This includes a breakdown of departure cleans for each workday, as well as archived boards and data for customer life.

Andrew Maffei, Area General Manager, Chamberlain or Hotel Ziggy, said: “Our staff are our most important asset and making best use of their time is one of our top priorities. We are excited to be implementing Optii’s technology to ensure our housekeeping team is working efficiently and that we are always fully compliant with the new Ordinance requirements.”

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “Housekeeping departments represent the largest cost for hoteliers and failure to comply with the West Hollywood Ordinance can mean that these costs skyrocket. We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and helping this group of hotels comply simply and easily.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class contracts, services, reporting and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit http://www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

Contacts

Olivia Hammond



[email protected]

+44 7597 569660