Oragenics Appoints Seasoned Vaccine Executive Kimberly Murphy as President and Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) (“Oragenics” or the “Company”), a biotech company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses, announces the appointment of Ms. Kimberly M. Murphy, member of the Board of Directors, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective June 23, 2022. Ms. Murphy brings more than 25 years of vaccine industry experience at leading pharmaceutical companies including serving as a key leader in the successful US and Global launch of Merck’s HPV/Gardasil Franchise. Ms. Murphy joined Oragenics’ Board of Directors in 2020.

“As a Board Member, Ms. Murphy’s extensive experience in the vaccine industry has provided valuable insight for Oragenics’ corporate and development strategies. Her proven leadership and execution will continue to elevate the potential of the Company and our pipeline programs,” commented Fred Telling, Chairman of Board of Directors. “We are excited to have her strategic vision further implemented serving as President and Chief Executive Officer.”

“I am honored to be appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer and excited to create additional meaningful impact to accelerate growth and lead our team,” said Kimberly Murphy, CEO. “I look forward to cultivating our strategic business and development objectives and creating value for our stakeholders opportunistically.”

Most recently Ms. Murphy served as Vice President of the Influenza Franchise and Global Vaccine Commercialization Leader at GSK, with responsibility for the global influenza vaccines business and also served as Vice President and Global Marketing Head for GSK’s shingles vaccine, SHINGRIX. Earlier Ms. Murphy was Vice President and Lead for the North America Vaccines Integration Planning Team where she integrated GSK’s acquisition of Novartis AG’s vaccine division and served as Vice President of U.S. Vaccines Customer Strategy and as Senior Director of U.S. Influenza Portfolio Strategy. She also had distinguished vaccine leadership careers at Merck & Co., Inc. and Novartis.

Ms. Murphy currently serves as a Director of Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) and as Chairperson of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT). She previously served in Board and advisory roles for a privately held vaccine development company, the Biotechnology Industry Organization, the Biodefense Advisory Council and the Saint Joseph’s University Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Marketing MBA Program.

Ms. Murphy holds a BA from Old Dominion University and an MBA from Saint Joseph’s University, and completed the Marketing Excellence Program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Oragenics, Inc.

Oragenics, Inc. is a development-stage company dedicated to fighting infectious diseases including coronaviruses and multidrug-resistant organisms. Its lead product is NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate to prevent COVID-19 and variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The NT-CoV2-1 program leverages coronavirus spike protein research licensed from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) with a focus on reducing viral transmission and offering a more patient-friendly intranasal administration. Its lantibiotics program features a novel class of antibiotics against bacteria that have developed resistance to commercial antibiotics. For more information about Oragenics, please visit www.oragenics.com.

