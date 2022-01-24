Owens Corning and Pultron Composites Form Joint Venture to Produce Fiberglass Rebar

TOLEDO, Ohio & GISBORNE, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) and Pultron Composites announced today that they have signed an agreement to create a joint venture to manufacture industry-leading fiberglass rebar.

This agreement solidifies the companies’ commitment to provide more sustainable product solutions and higher performance concrete reinforcement products. It also increases market access to PINKBAR®+ Fiberglas Rebar used for flatwork and residential applications, and MATEENBAR™ Fiberglas™ Rebar used for heavy-load structural applications. Both products carry ACI, ASTM, ICC-ES and CSA Grade III code compliance and are a suitable replacement to steel rebar.

“As we continue to pivot our Composites business to focus on higher-value material solutions, we expect growth in fiberglass rebar to be an important contributor to our strategic direction,” said Marcio Sandri, Owens Corning Composites President. “Joining forces with Pultron Composites combines our core glass-fiber material technology, expansive channel access, and extensive industry experience with Pultron’s manufacturing expertise and process efficiency. This significantly expands our market opportunities, providing additional capacity and exceptional service in the market.”

Over the past 20 years, Pultron Composites has developed a leading fiberglass rebar production process, enabling the execution of substantial fiberglass projects. Fiberglass products are playing an increasingly important role in the concrete reinforcement market and have the potential to transform the industry. Fiberglass rebar is up to seven times lighter than steel, driving greater shipping and labor efficiency, and is a proven corrosion resistant reinforcement, extending the life of concrete which is particularly important when construction materials are exposed to the elements, such as in coastal areas.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Owens Corning and leverage the respective strengths of both our companies to accelerate global adoption of fiberglass rebar,” said Jasper Holdsworth, Pultron Composites Chief Executive Officer. “This joint venture will enable us to obtain greater access to the global rebar market, including expansion in the United States.”

The North America rebar market is estimated to be approximately $9 billion, growing at an annual rate of about 4%. Fiberglass rebar currently constitutes less than 1% of this market and has the potential to significantly grow over the coming years.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and construction materials leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our three integrated businesses – Composites, Insulation, and Roofing – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with approximately 20,000 employees in 33 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2021 sales of $8.5 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

About Pultron Composites

Pultron Composites is a composite manufacturing company based in Gisborne, New Zealand. They specialize in research, development and manufacture of fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) structural composites. Pultron’s strategic direction and technological strengths are typically, but not limited to, low-cost round rod and small shape FRP pultrusions where high mechanical performance characteristics are required, together with the development of high-speed, low-cost finishing technologies. Pultron identifies opportunities with business partners where properties of FRP pultrusions can solve structural problems, typically displacing traditional materials (steel, stainless steel, wood, aluminum, and others). Pultron has successfully pioneered over 45 new FRP applications across a diverse range of industries including three successful international technology transfers. For more information, visit www.pultron.com.

