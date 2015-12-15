Pennsylvania American Water Announces $16.5 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades in 2022

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2022 plans to rehabilitate 14 of its water storage tanks and construct seven new structures. Pennsylvania American Water’s tank rehabilitation program of inspecting, sandblasting, and repainting tanks extends their service lives and helps protect water quality. The total cost of the company’s water storage improvements this year is approximately $16.5 million.

“Storage tanks are critical to meeting the supply demands of our customers and providing fire protection for our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Properly and proactively maintaining tanks benefits our customers because of the cost efficiencies we can achieve by rehabilitating rather than replacing them.”

This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint ground storage tanks in the following municipalities:

Bradford Township, Clearfield County – 500,000-gallon

City of Uniontown, Fayette County – 1.3 million-gallon

Clarks Green Borough, Lackawanna County – 300,000-gallon

Cross Creek Township, Washington County – 1 million-gallon

East Buffalo Township, Union County – 1 million-gallon

East Norriton Township, Montgomery County – 2.8 million-gallon

Lake Heritage, Adams County – 60,000-gallon

Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County – 3 million-gallon

Mount Pocono Borough, Monroe County – 108,000-gallon

North Sewickley Township, Beaver County – 300,000-gallon

Spring Township, Berks County – 250,000-gallon

Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County – 298,000-gallon

Union Township, Washington County – 5 million-gallon

Union Township, Washington County – 500,000-gallon

To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents the steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts on their water service.

The company also is constructing seven new ground storage tanks in the following municipalities to provide additional water storage capacity, which will help the company continue to deliver reliable water service to meet customer demand and provide fire protection:

Luzerne Township, Fayette County – 560,000-gallon

White Township, Indiana County – 250,000-gallon

Jackson Township, Luzerne County – 109,000-gallon

Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County– 200,000-gallon

Parkesburg Borough, Chester County – Two 1 million-gallon tanks

Parkesburg Borough, Chester County – 750,000-gallon

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people.

