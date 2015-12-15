Pennsylvania American Water Announces $16.5 Million Plan for Water Storage Upgrades in 2022
MECHANICSBURG, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pennsylvania American Water today announced its 2022 plans to rehabilitate 14 of its water storage tanks and construct seven new structures. Pennsylvania American Water’s tank rehabilitation program of inspecting, sandblasting, and repainting tanks extends their service lives and helps protect water quality. The total cost of the company’s water storage improvements this year is approximately $16.5 million.
“Storage tanks are critical to meeting the supply demands of our customers and providing fire protection for our communities,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran. “Properly and proactively maintaining tanks benefits our customers because of the cost efficiencies we can achieve by rehabilitating rather than replacing them.”
This year, the company will rehabilitate and repaint ground storage tanks in the following municipalities:
- Bradford Township, Clearfield County – 500,000-gallon
- City of Uniontown, Fayette County – 1.3 million-gallon
- Clarks Green Borough, Lackawanna County – 300,000-gallon
- Cross Creek Township, Washington County – 1 million-gallon
- East Buffalo Township, Union County – 1 million-gallon
- East Norriton Township, Montgomery County – 2.8 million-gallon
- Lake Heritage, Adams County – 60,000-gallon
- Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County – 3 million-gallon
- Mount Pocono Borough, Monroe County – 108,000-gallon
- North Sewickley Township, Beaver County – 300,000-gallon
- Spring Township, Berks County – 250,000-gallon
- Turbotville Borough, Northumberland County – 298,000-gallon
- Union Township, Washington County – 5 million-gallon
- Union Township, Washington County – 500,000-gallon
To rehabilitate the tanks, crews will strip the original paint and apply a new coating, which serves as a protective barrier that prevents the steel from rusting and impacting water quality. During construction, customers should not experience impacts on their water service.
The company also is constructing seven new ground storage tanks in the following municipalities to provide additional water storage capacity, which will help the company continue to deliver reliable water service to meet customer demand and provide fire protection:
- Luzerne Township, Fayette County – 560,000-gallon
- White Township, Indiana County – 250,000-gallon
- Jackson Township, Luzerne County – 109,000-gallon
- Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County– 200,000-gallon
- Parkesburg Borough, Chester County – Two 1 million-gallon tanks
- Parkesburg Borough, Chester County – 750,000-gallon
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.4 million people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Media:
David Misner
External Affairs Manager, Central PA
717-262-7525
[email protected]
Gary Lobaugh
Senior Manager, Government, and External Affairs, Western PA
724.873.3674
[email protected]
Kara Rahn
Senior Manager, Government, and External Affairs, Eastern PA
484-238-5216
[email protected]
Susan Turcmanovich
External Affairs Manager, Northeast PA
570.351.0120
[email protected]