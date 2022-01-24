Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Appoints Experienced MedTech Executive, Chris Scott, as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO & DALLAS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PINK.V #AI–Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Chris Scott as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Jeremy Sobotta, Perimeter’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to welcome Chris to the Perimeter leadership team. Chris is a collaborative leader who brings a wealth of public company experience directly relevant to Perimeter as we continue to execute on our commercial, clinical, and corporate development goals. Previously, Chris played a key role as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at a NASDAQ-listed medical device company, where he led them through an IPO process and subsequent scale-up during a period when their market cap grew from approximately $10 million pre-IPO to $600 million. Chris joins us at time when we have a strong balance sheet and see exciting milestones ahead, including the continued commercial launch of our flagship S-Series OCT and the ongoing development of our next-gen AI technology now being evaluated in a pivotal trial.”

Chris Scott, Perimeter’s Chief Financial Officer stated, “I am excited to join Perimeter and their efforts to bring Perimeter’s transformative ultra-high resolution medical imaging technology to market with the aim of improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Perimeter has many opportunities for growth, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of this game-changing technology.”

Mr. Scott brings to Perimeter his extensive experience in finance and accounting, as well as operations at a public company within the medtech sector. Prior to joining Perimeter, Mr. Scott served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) since December 2013. Previously, Mr. Scott held a management position at Darden Restaurants, Inc. from 2010 to 2013, where he provided accounting and reporting oversight. From 2002 to 2010, Mr. Scott served as an auditor and senior manager at KPMG LLP. Mr. Scott received a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Central Florida in 2002.

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Scott as Chief Financial Officer, the Company has issued to Mr. Scott 350,000 stock options pursuant to the Company’s existing stock option plan and subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) acceptance. Each stock option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $1.92 (being the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSXV on May 31, 2022) for a period of ten years from the grant date.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the U.S., our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation, artificial intelligence technology that is currently under clinical development. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” is a reference to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

