PR Club Honors New England Communications Professionals During 54th Bell Ringer Awards

The PR Club returned to an in-person event to celebrate the excellent work of the industry, and recognized Kelley Chunn with the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The PR Club, the region’s leading communications trade organization, yesterday completed its 54th annual Bell Ringer Awards. The annual event was back in-person this year after two years of virtual ceremonies, and applauded the work of public relations and communications professionals from across New England.

The PR Club welcomed host Brianna Borghi, On-Air News Reporter for NBC5 of Burlington, VT, to announce the winners of the single-item categories and campaign winners. Additionally, the PR Club announced the winners of the Striker and Ringer professional awards, along with the John J. Molloy Crystal Bell for lifetime achievement and the Platinum Super Bell. This year, the event featured a new format that maximized networking time for attendees to meet and celebrate together.

The PR Club awarded the prestigious Platinum Super Bell Award for the top PR campaign to 360PR+ for its executive thought leadership campaign, “Elevating The Wanderlust Group’s Four-Day Work Week Through Executive Thought Leadership.”

Kelley Chunn earned the PR Club’s John J. Molloy Crystal Bell Lifetime Achievement Award. Kelley is the principal of Kelley Chunn & Associates (KCA), an award-winning 29-year-old state-certified consultancy which specializes in multicultural and cause-related public relations and marketing. In addition, Kelley has served as an assistant professor of public relations and marketing at Northeastern University and at Simmons University. She has guest lectured at several schools including Brandeis University’s Heller School, American University in Rome, and Jos TV College in Nigeria. In total, she has educated more than 1,000 students in her tenure. Kelley has worked as a news and public affairs writer and producer at TV stations 4, 5, and 7 in Boston. She served as media consultant to the Nigerian government’s National Television Authority in West Africa and worked as a senior communications specialist for the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency.

The PR Club presented Jennifer Susca from Matter Communications with the 2022 Striker Award, recognizing the practitioner who demonstrates an early passion for public relations, a dedication to their career, and a superior work ethic. Bianca Chaer of Sullivan Marketing Communications won the 2022 Ringer Award, recognizing the mid-level practitioner who has demonstrated steady and significant progress in impacting their agency, company, or practice, and the New England PR community since entering the field of public relations.

John Guilfoil Public Relations was this year’s top winner with 14 awards. Also earning strong acclaim from Bell Ringer judges were Duffy & Shanley and 360PR+ with 13 awards each, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with six awards. A full list of all winners is available here, and click here for the winner’s showcase.

“The excellence of our New England PR community shines through in this year’s Bell Ringer Award winners,” said Amanda Fountain, PR Club president and digital engagement lead at LEGO Education. “This year feels extra special as we returned to celebrating the incredible work and professionals in-person after two years of virtual events. The format of the Bell Ringer presentation may have adapted to the times, but the quality of the work and dedication of the individuals who do it is consistently impressive.”

In keeping with tradition, the PR Club will once again donate to the nonprofit organization of our host’s choice. This year, in honor of Brianna Borghi, the PR Club raised and donated $1,035 to Dress for Success Boston. This organization helps women break out of poverty and become financially independent by providing them with professional attire to instill confidence within and help secure employment.

PR Club also would like to thank its 2022 Bell Ringer Award sponsors, Talkwalker, AccessWire, Business Wire, Boston University College of Communication, and Cobrandit, for their contributions to this year’s awards ceremony, as well as JTC Printing for their continued ongoing support of the PR Club.

About PR Club

Founded in 1948, PR Club (formerly the Publicity Club of New England) strives to promote and encourage involvement in the communications industry and specifically the professions of public relations, promotions, and marketing. Get additional information about monthly PR Club programs, social and networking events, our blog, and the Bell Ringer Awards Ceremony at www.PRClub.org. Follow them on Twitter @PRClubofNE.

About the Bell Ringer Awards

The Bell Ringer Awards recognize public relations and communications work that demonstrates excellence in creative planning and superior execution to achieve a high degree of success in reaching predetermined objectives. Open to all New England practitioners, the program, now in its 54th year, celebrates the extraordinary work of the region’s communications professionals.

