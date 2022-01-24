PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Announces Additional Positive Coverage Policies Regarding Aquablation Therapy for Men with Enlarged Prostates

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that five new regional private insurance plans have issued positive coverage policies of Aquablation therapy for the surgical treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Three Blue Cross Blue Shield (“BCBS”) Association healthcare plans are included in the recent coverage additions along with Medical Mutual and Presbyterian Healthcare Services. In the aggregate, the five positive policies will provide coverage for approximately 8.5 million members.

The coverage policies issued are detailed below:

Highmark, Inc., the sixth largest BCBS plan, covers approximately 4.5 million members across Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Delaware and took effect on May 2, 2022

BCBS of Minnesota, the largest private payer in Minnesota, covers approximately 2.1 million members and took effect on May 2, 2022

BCBS of North Dakota, the largest private payer in North Dakota, covers approximately 285,000 members and took effect on May 2, 2022

Medical Mutual covers approximately 1.1 million members in the state of Ohio and took effect on March 24, 2022

Presbyterian Healthcare Services, the second largest payer in New Mexico, covers approximately 500,000 members and took effect on March 23, 2022

These coverage policies are in addition to the positive coverage policies issued by Aetna and Independence BCBS in April 2022.

“These positive coverage decisions, driven by the strong body of clinical support, demonstrate the continued acceptance of Aquablation therapy,” said Reza Zadno, President and CEO. “We are pleased that an approximate 8.5 million additional covered lives will now have access to Aquablation therapy, a treatment that allows patients to prioritize both safety and efficacy.”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

