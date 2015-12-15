Procure Analytics Announces New Executive Appointments

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Procure Analytics (PA), North America’s premier data-forward group purchasing organization for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), Packaging, and Freight, announces the appointment of four executives to senior positions. Jason Patrick joins PA as Chief Revenue Officer. Eugene “Gene” Hugh takes on the role of Chief Financial Officer. Jay Black will serve as Vice President of Business Development. Fred Renteria, VP of Business Development, is promoted to Senior Vice President of Member Success and Revenue Operations. The four executives are based at PA’s Atlanta headquarters.





“This is an extremely strong group of experienced and talented professionals, who all share PA’s passion to provide the highest quality service and needle-moving value to our members,” said PA Chair and CEO, Suja Katarya. “Their leadership and energy will further strengthen our ability to deliver the analytical tools, project management, and white-glove service that drive continuous value growth for our members, ranging from SMEs to Fortune 100 companies.”

Chief Revenue Officer, Jason Patrick

Jason Patrick brings deep experience building high performance, customer-focused sales and marketing teams. Prior to joining PA, Jason served as the Vice President and General Manager for North, Central and South America at LS Retail, a world-leading provider of unified commerce software solutions for retail and hospitality companies. He has worked in a variety of strategic and executive positions at technology service and analytics companies including Calero-MDSL, SAP, and Ernst & Young. Jason is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and holds an M.S. in Systems Engineering (Health Systems) from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Chief Financial Officer, Eugene Hugh

Prior to joining PA, Gene Hugh served as Vice President of Corporate Systems, Procurement, and Vendor Management at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), one of the largest exchanges and clearing houses in the world and parent to the New York Stock Exchange. He also held senior roles in the Finance organization where he oversaw FP&A, strategy, and M&A. As a member of the Finance and Corporate team, he was integral in establishing the finance operations and successfully integrating more than 20 acquisitions. Gene holds a B.A. in Financial and International Economics from Emory University.

Vice President of Business Development, Jay Black

Jay Black joins PA from Deem, Inc., a cloud commerce company delivering commerce-as-a-service based solutions across the travel ribbon, where he was Vice President of Business Development. He previously served as Vice President for management consulting firm Insight Sourcing Group, leading the firm’s group purchasing practice InsightGPO, and as Senior Director, Private Equity and Logistics for CoreTrust, as well as Executive Director for CoreTrust Europe. He is a graduate of Martin Methodist College with a B.A. in Business, Management, Marketing and related Support Services.

Senior Vice President of Member Success and Revenue Operations, Fred Renteria

Fred Renteria joined PA in 2018 as Vice President of Business Development. Prior to joining PA, Fred was the Vice President of Purchasing and Vendor Services at the Miner Corporation where he held responsibility over parts suppliers, third-party labor contractors, in-direct spend, and fleet management. Before Miner, Fred managed both Capital and Expense spend for 2,000 stores at The Home Depot based out of Atlanta. Renteria earned an M.B.A. from CIMBA in Asolo, Italy and a B.S. from The University of Texas at Austin.

“At PA, our motto is ‘We never stop.’ Never stop driving value for our members and suppliers. Never stop innovating. Never stop growing,” said company President Billy Medof. “We’re delighted that these four seasoned leaders, and all of the PA team, are working together to make big things happen for our members every day.”

Procure Analytics (PA) is the premier data-forward group purchasing organization specializing in Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO), Packaging, and Freight. PA combines $1.5b+ of purchasing leverage and supplier relationships, together with dedicated advisors, proprietary analytics, and artificial intelligence, to drive ongoing value and supply chain resiliency for our members. PA’s analytical and reporting tools offer the insight needed to optimize MRO, Packaging, and Freight – all at no cost to members. https://procureanalytics.com

