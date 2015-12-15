Prolucent Health Appoints Nationally Recognized Human Capital Executive Joseph Cabral as Chief Growth Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prolucent Health®, a leading provider of enterprise-wide healthcare workforce optimization software and services, today announced the appointment of Joseph Cabral as Chief Growth Officer to drive new client relationships, develop go-to-market strategies, support sales initiatives, and further position Prolucent as a market leader in workforce optimization solutions. Cabral will also chair and appoint an HR advisory board and serve as a liaison for Prolucent’s CHRO client executives nationally.

With over 30 years of experience developing and executing workforce engagement strategies that enhance cultural and organizational change, Cabral is a nationally recognized and dynamic human capital thought leader with an outstanding track record of achievement. Cabral previously served as CHRO at several prestigious health systems, including Mass General Brigham Health in Boston, Mass; Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH; and Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY where he executed data-driven workforce strategies focused on recruiting, retaining, motivating, and rewarding a high-performance workforce. Cabral has also held key leadership positions at New York Presbyterian Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital and served as a non-commissioned officer in the United States Air Force.

“As Prolucent continues to accelerate company growth by bringing in top talent, Joe’s knowledge and deep operational experience in human resources strategy and cultural transformation is unparalleled,” stated Bruce Springer, co-founder and CEO of Prolucent Health. “His unique market perspective and success in partnering with executive teams to drive positive change will be invaluable, and we are very excited to have him join our team.”

Cabral most recently served as president of Workforce Solutions and CHRO at Press Ganey, where he was responsible for formulating strategic priorities and leading the Workforce Solutions business across the Press Ganey partner base of more than 41,000 U.S. healthcare facilities where he helped organizations build engaged, resilient, and connected cultures of caregivers. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors and of the Audit Committee at CGFNS International, the world’s largest credentials evaluation organization for nursing and allied health professionals worldwide.

“Prolucent offers a unique workforce optimization solution focused on AI-driven technology, talent analytics, and the candidate experience, which is critical for attracting and retaining key talent given today’s unprecedented recruitment challenges,” stated Cabral. “I look forward to working with the company to support their growth initiatives and help health system clients streamline the human capital management process with leading edge solutions.”

Cabral is a former adjunct professor at the University of Massachusetts, served as a Baldrige examiner, and has published and spoken extensively throughout his career. He has been cited in numerous publications for his expertise in human resources, and received the CHRO of the Year Award from HRO Today magazine in 2014. Cabral holds a Master of Science degree in Quality Systems Management from The National Graduate School, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services Management from the University of Massachusetts.

About Prolucent Health, Inc.

Prolucent empowers modern workforce management, streamlining the way healthcare meets total workforce needs with end-to-end solutions that provide cost effective and sustainable answers to healthcare’s workforce challenges. For additional information, please visit www.prolucent.com.

Contacts

Myla Wagner



[email protected]