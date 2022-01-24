Prominent Litigation Partner Christopher J. Sullivan Joins Nutter in New York

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutter is pleased to announce that senior litigator Christopher J. Sullivan has joined the firm as a partner in its Litigation Department. Sullivan will be based in Nutter’s newly established New York office.





Well respected as a leading trial and appellate lawyer, Sullivan focuses his practice on complex national and international real estate, commercial, corporate, and banking litigation. He has extensive experience in joint venture disputes. Sullivan has led numerous precedent-setting cases in the Second Circuit and New York State Court of Appeals. Prior to joining Nutter, Sullivan was a member at Mintz.

“Chris advises a sophisticated client base on high-stakes litigation, and we are delighted to welcome a lawyer of his stature to the firm,” said Michael E. Scott, Nutter’s Co-Managing Partner. “Nutter is well-known for its strong litigation practice, and its robust real estate, financial services, and capital markets practices. Chris’s addition dovetails with our continued strategic growth in these areas, particularly servicing our growing New York client base.”

Added Sarah Kelly, chair of Nutter’s Litigation Department, “Chris is an experienced litigator whose practice and skills will further strengthen and expand our capabilities in complex commercial litigation.”

Over the course of his 35-year career, Sullivan has tried over 25 jury trials to verdict and dozens of bench trials and arbitrations in federal and state courts. He often represents real estate lenders, owners, developers, and investors on transactions. A trusted counsellor to corporate boards, committees, directors, and senior executives, Sullivan provides litigation representation and strategic advice on critically important business issues. He has significant experience in litigation involving the break-up or restructuring of privately-held corporations, joint ventures, partnerships, and limited liability companies. As the appellate counsel in two of the leading cases in New York regarding the fiduciary duties owed by lawyers to their law firms, Sullivan’s work has helped define the rules of the legal profession.

“Nutter has a proven track record in successfully integrating laterals,” said Sullivan. “The firm’s model — an entrepreneurial environment, a reputation for excellence, and the ability to compete toe-to-toe with the largest law firms on high-profile matters – offers an attractive platform for lawyers to grow their national practices.”

Nutter has been creative and intentional about seizing growth opportunities and welcoming the best available legal talent. Since 2020, 27 lawyers have joined the Firm in key practice areas that include corporate, intellectual property, and litigation. These additions have further expanded Nutter’s capabilities in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture capital transactions, and securities offerings. The firm also increased its presence in a range of industries, including life sciences; medical devices; fintech; and food and beverage.

Nutter’s New York office, opening in conjunction with Sullivan joining the firm, is located in midtown Manhattan at 655 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017.

About Nutter

Nutter is a Boston-based law firm that provides legal counsel to industry-leading companies, early stage entrepreneurs, institutions, foundations, and families, across the country and around the world. The firm’s business and finance, intellectual property, litigation, real estate and land use, labor and employment, tax, and trusts and estates practices are national in scope. The firm was co-founded in 1879 by former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis, before his appointment to the Court. For more information, please visit www.nutter.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Heather Merton [email protected]