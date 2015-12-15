Propanc Biopharma’s PRP to Target 80 – 90% of Cancer Cases

PRP Prevents Recurrence and Metastasis by Targeting and Eradicating Cancer Stem Cells

MELBOURNE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that the Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, targets solid tumors, which accounts for 80 – 90% of cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon MD, MB, ChB, is leading research into a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis from solid tumors using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells (CSCs), which are a small subpopulation of cells within tumors capable of self-renewal, differentiation and tumorigenicity when transplanted into an animal host. CSCs is the mechanism by which cancer is able to return and spread, even post standard treatments.

Dr Kenyon explains that metastasis occurs because a program inside the cell, called the Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) is activated. The EMT is a biological process associated with wound healing and embryogenesis, but when associated with cancer, causes epithelial (organ originating) cancer cells to become invasive and stem cell like, features which then allow CSCs to spread and metastasize. PRP reverses the transition to a CSC and as such, reduces the metastatic potential of the tumor cells. Furthermore, traditional cancer therapies act on replicating cells, but not CSCs, so they rebuild the tumor mass and can migrate to start a new tumor in another organ. PRP stops CSCs so that a tumor loses the ability to generate new cells and the tumor disappears without the option to form a metastatic tumor elsewhere.

Dr Kenyon believes that PRP will be most effective against tumors which consist of a high percentage of CSCs, therefore less differentiated, more aggressive tumors which spread rapidly and often leads to a poor prognosis for the patient. These tumors are often a largely underserved patient population. Also, the EMT process which leads to cells transitioning to a mesenchymal (skeletal) state, implies that sarcomas, which is a cancer that originates in supportive and connective tissues such as bones, tendons, cartilage, muscle and fat, which are mesenchymal, could also be treated with PRP. Generally occurring in young adults, the most common sarcoma often develops as a painful mass on the bone. Sarcomas are particularly challenging tumors for which there are no effective treatments other than surgery in early stages. According to Dr Kenyon, these highly mesenchymal tumors would be likely to respond to PRP. This would be a breakthrough in the treatment of these types of tumors.

Dr Kenyon said, “Based on the mode of action, PRP targets 80 to 90% of all cancers, which is highly significant. Furthermore, sarcomas are a largely underserved patient treatment population with a poor prognosis for sufferers. I have reviewed early 19th century published clinical cases, when enzyme therapy was first proposed, including a 23 y/o female, with a large fibrosarcoma of the tongue, who was successfully treated, despite 3 unsuccessful surgeries due to recurrence. Over 100 years later, we have been able to elucidate a mechanism of action which explains why, and which tumors to target. Our scientific research over the last 15 years gives me great confidence about the potential of PRP as a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of metastatic cancer, which I believe will be tremendously impactful for humankind.”

PRP is a mixture of two proenzymes, trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen from bovine pancreas administered by intravenous injection. A synergistic ratio of 1:6 inhibits growth of most tumor cells. Examples include kidney, ovarian, breast, brain, prostate, colorectal, lung, liver, uterine and skin cancers.

