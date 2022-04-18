PROVEN Skincare Awarded Best Use of Technology at the 2022 Glossy Beauty Awards

The Glossy Beauty Awards honor the brands and influencers setting the standard for marketing and business innovation across the beauty industry

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PROVEN, the expert in personalized skincare, was awarded Best Use of Technology at the 2022 Glossy Beauty Awards for its proprietary Skin Genome Project™. Founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan, PROVEN creates personalized skincare products that adapt with you as you move through life. PROVEN’s Skin Genome Project™, the largest beauty database on earth, allows PROVEN to learn about its customer’s individual skincare needs and concerns and create personalized skincare products as unique as they are.

“Amy and I founded PROVEN to bring personalized skincare to women all around the world through the development and use of groundbreaking, innovative technology, “ said PROVEN co-founder and CEO Ming Zhao. “Being recognized by the amazing team at Glossy for our use of technology is humbling for the entire PROVEN team. Since our founding in 2017, we have built industry-leading technology that allows us to create personalized products unlike anything ever available to the public. We thank our dedicated and ever-growing customer base, our amazing team, and all of the people who have supported us along the way. There are a lot of exciting things to come at PROVEN, and we could not be more thrilled for this honor.”

About PROVEN being awarded Best Use of Technology, Glossy stated, “Traditionally, finding new skincare products has been a trial-and-error game, but the Skin Genome Project has eliminated the guesswork. The company has taken cues from the experience of visiting a dermatologist, with the customer quiz designed to mimic a professional consultation, and its products are designed to adapt to varying needs over time. Two years after launching, PROVEN has reached $22 million in annual revenue, and customers are becoming loyal and genuine fans of the brand. When its first new products were announced, amassing a waitlist of more than 6,000, 80% of new customers opted to subscribe to products rather than make a one-time purchase.”

PROVEN was founded in 2017 by Ming Zhao and Dr. Amy Yuan. Ming was in the midst of a career in private equity, working long hours when she began to notice the quality of her skin was suffering. She embarked on a personal mission to find products to solve her problems but found that most were expensive, didn’t work consistently, and the trial and error of trying to find something that worked was time-consuming.

She brought this up with her friend Amy, who just so happened to be a Computational Physicist at Stanford, who was having her own skin challenges. Recognizing that the beauty industry lacked a brand that offered personalized and effective solutions, the two joined forces to create a holistic, personalized approach to skincare that is completely backed by technology. The result was PROVEN, which harnesses the power of big data and AI to create personalized skincare products.

PROVEN creates simple, personalized, and clinically proven skincare products at scale thanks to its proprietary Skin Genome Project™ — the largest beauty database on earth. The Skin Genome Project takes the following data into account in order to craft personalized products for consumers:

The effectiveness of over 20,238 skincare ingredients.

Information about over 100,000 individual products (luxury, prescription, generic).

Over 20 million testimonials from real people.

Over 4,000 scientific publications.

The water hardness, humidity level, and UV index where a customer is located.

PROVEN currently offers five products personalized to customers’ unique needs. The products include Personalized Cleaner, Personalized Day Moisturizer, Personalized Night Cream, Personalized Day Eye Cream, and Personalized Night Eye Cream. The products can be conveniently purchased as systems or purchased separately.

PROVEN is an alumnus of Y Combinator, the American technology startup accelerator, and the recipient of the 2018 MIT Artificial Intelligence Technology Award. The company reached over $20 million in revenue in less than two years.

About PROVEN

PROVEN is a technology company that harnesses the power of big data and AI to create personalized skincare products. At PROVEN we are building a global self-care movement based on technology and personalization. Through our proprietary Skin Genome Project™ — the largest beauty database on earth — we’ve analyzed over 25 million consumer testimonials and 4,000 skin-related scientific papers to create simple, personalized, and clinically-proven skincare products. PROVEN is a Y Combinator alum and 2018 MIT AI Technology Award recipient. Learn more at www.provenskincare.com.

