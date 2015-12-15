Public Storage Earns Prestigious Great Place to Work Certification™

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it is recognized and Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2022.

The prestigious Great Place to Work® award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Public Storage. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily–it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Public Storage is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“At Public Storage, we strive to build a people-centered culture where everyone feels valued, included, and successful,” said Joe Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Public Storage. “This recognition is a testament to our industry-leading team who embody our core values by going above and beyond every day, not only for our customers, but for each other.”

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

