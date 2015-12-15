PubMatic to join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced it will join the broad-market Russell 3000 and the small-cap Russell 2000 Indexes at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell index’s annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27, 2022.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“The inclusion of PubMatic in the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, which represents the largest public companies in the US measured by market capitalization, is a significant milestone for PubMatic and our employees. Our inclusion is a testament to our market share expansion over the last several years and our strong track record of both revenue growth and GAAP profitability,” said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

