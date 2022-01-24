QAD Precision Chosen as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade and transportation execution solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for its Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE) solution for 2022.





Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, phone calls, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way to efficiency for 2023. Editors seek to match readers’ fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers’ needs for simplicity, flexible pricing, ROI and frictionless implementation.

“Top 100 Logistics IT Providers such as QAD Precision help customers navigate the complexities of global trade and expansion,” said Felecia Stratton, editor at Inbound Logistics. “QAD Precision provides the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to successfully manage their global enterprises, minimize disruption damage and navigate changing trade currents. Accordingly, Inbound Logistics is proud to honor QAD Precision for innovative solutions empowering global logistics and supply chain excellence.”

“It is great to once again receive this recognition from Inbound Logistics,” said Corey Rhodes, senior vice president, supply chain at QAD. “Our integrated Global Trade and Transportation Execution solution helps enterprises simplify complex global supply chain operations to gain efficiencies, mitigate risks and reduce costs. We are pleased about and thankful for the recognition of earning and maintaining customer confidence around the world.”

QAD Precision’s integrated Global Trade and Transportation Execution solution capabilities include:

The Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list appears annually in the April magazine edition and is posted online at www.inboundlogistics.com.

About QAD Precision – Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to streamline their import, export and transportation operations, optimize deliveries, and increase logistics ROI. QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. IL’s educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

Contacts

QAD Precision

Anne Sexton



+353 1 406 0780



[email protected]

QAD Inc.

Caleb Finch



Public Relations



805-566-6100



[email protected]