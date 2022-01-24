QuantGate and Infocorp Enter into a Joint Venture Agreement to Develop and Market New Innovative Products

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2022) – QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the “QuantGate” or “Company“), an Artificial Intelligence (“AI“), Machine Learning (“ML“) SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Infocorp Computer Solutions Ltd. (“Infocorp“), a leader in payments and system integration for the public sector with Municipal and State/Provincial clients across North America, to develop and market fintech solutions globally.

The joint venture will aim to develop and distribute fintech solutions for the global financial services market. The two companies have complementary strengths and share a common goal of providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers. This joint venture is another step in Infocorp’s strategy to expand its business globally. It will also enable QuantGate to offer its products and services to a wider audience. Both companies are excited about this new partnership and look forward to working together to create value for their shareholders.

Wayne Welter, Chairman of QuantGate: “The partnership will combine the strengths of both companies to provide an innovative suite of products and services for the global financial community. Infocorp’s payment solution will be a tremendous value add to our current and future products.”

Anand Misir, CEO at Infocorp: “QuantGate has an impressive track record of delivering cutting-edge software products that help financial institutions increase profits, using their proprietary quantitative analysis. We are excited to work with them and leverage their AI and Machine learning infrastructure to offer new and innovative solutions to current and future customers.”

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded Fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. Pilot Trading (www.pilottrading.co) is a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of QuantGate. Our core intelligence identifies investment opportunities across multiple asset classes, rooted in the financial markets, and perfected for cryptocurrency exchanges, enabling our valued clients to make better-informed investment decisions. Turnkey solutions and efficient APIs, founded on robust and scalable SaaS architecture, easily allow 3rd party integration for onboarding existing users and scaling globally.

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

