Raisa Energy’s Securitization of Non-Op Working Interests and Royalty Interests in 3,000+ Wellbores Receives ‘A’ Investment Grade Rating from Fitch

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Raisa Energy LLC (“Raisa”) has closed the industry’s first Oil and Gas Master Trust Securitization Program and has achieved the industry’s first “A” investment grade rating from Fitch Ratings, Inc. This groundbreaking transaction securitized a large, diversified portfolio of non-operated working interests and royalty interests consisting of more than 3,000 wellbores, under more than 50 operators, located in more than 20 counties across six world-class oil and gas basins in the United States.

“This transaction represents two important milestones in the evolution of the oil and gas securitization market,” said Raisa Energy Executive Vice President of Finance Hendrik Schroeder. “We are proud to be part of an industry-leading team that continues to innovate and match highly diversified and predictable assets with compelling financing structures.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC (“Guggenheim”) served as sole structuring advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

About Raisa Energy

Founded in 2014 and based in Denver, Raisa is an independent exploration and production company that creates value by owning and leasing mineral and non-operated working interests in major oil and gas basins across North America. Raisa uses advanced, proprietary technology and data analytics to make better investment decisions and achieve superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.raisaenergy.com.

