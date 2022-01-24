Reid Ribble Officially Joins National Roofing Partners Board

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Roofing Partners (NRP) today announced that former National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) CEO Reid Ribble was elected by NRP as its newest board member, effective June 1, 2022.

“Reid’s industry experience coupled with his tenure in Congress and other board experiences fits perfectly in NRP’s development plans,” said Steve Little, NRP chairman of the board and CEO.

Ribble will be bringing his 40-plus years of business experience and a wealth of industry knowledge to our board. Ribble’s experience that will benefit the NRP board include:

President of his own roofing company in Kaukauna, Wis.

25-plus years serving on numerous NRCA committees, and on the NRCA’s board of directors.

Served as a member of Congress for three terms.

Served on the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Agriculture Committee.

Served as CEO of the NRCA for five years.

“I am thrilled to join the board for National Roofing Partners,” said Ribble. “With my 40-plus years of work experience at all levels of the roofing industry, I hope to bring additional value to the contractors, suppliers, and their customers.”

NRP is a single-source roofing solution on a regional and national basis. NRP maintains and extends the lift of customers’ facility assets, including roofs, building envelopes and pavement.

“We are excited about having Reid Ribble join our diversified board of industry professionals as we continue to set the standard for nationwide roofing services,” said Deryl Kratzer, NRP president and COO.

