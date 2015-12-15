Renesas Partners with Tata to Accelerate Progress in Advanced Electronics for India and Emerging Markets

Strategic Partnership Focuses on Development of Semiconductor Solutions to Drive Leading Technologies Across Automotive, IoT and 5G Systems

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tata Motors Ltd. (TML) and Tejas Networks Ltd. (Tejas), both Tata Group companies, on the design, development and manufacturing of Renesas’ semiconductor solutions for enhancing innovation across electronics systems for the Indian and emerging markets. These joint endeavors extend the companies’ longstanding relationship as technology and business partners, including the recently announced next-generation EV Innovation Center (NEVIC) jointly established by Renesas and Tata Group’s Tata Elxsi in March 2022.

The future of automotive systems design lies in a vehicle-centralized, zone-oriented electronic and electrical (E/E) architecture. Renesas and TML will collaborate on developing next-generation automotive electronics to drive leadership performance and scalability for vehicles. Renesas with deep expertise in semiconductor technology will partner with TML to accelerate the development of electric and connected vehicles to further enhance TML’s pre-eminence and market-leading position. To effectively address evolving customers’ aspirations, Renesas and TML will explore a non-exclusive partnership on emerging technologies such as ADAS.

Renesas will collaborate with Tejas for implementing next-generation wireless network solutions. This includes design and development of semiconductor solutions for radio units (RU) used in telecom networks, from 4G, 5G, to open radio access network (O-RAN), which enables open and flexible 5G RAN deployments, in addition to allowing wider interoperability. The companies aim to roll out products and solutions initially for India and aim to expand its footprint in the global markets.

Additionally, Renesas and Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), a company of Tata Group, will partner by establishing a Joint System Solution Development Center in Bangalore. The planned innovation center will focus on comprehensive system solutions for the IoT, Infrastructure, Industrial and Automotive segments by leveraging Renesas’ semiconductor solutions and TCS’ industry experience.

“We see great potential in collaborating with Renesas in areas like automotive electronics and present and future telecom networks. The collaboration will accelerate our presence in these areas in India as well as globally,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

“This partnership brings two industry leading companies closer together, creating numerous benefits,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO at Renesas. “Renesas and Tata will support the acceleration of progress in advanced electronics and its multitudes of applications for the Indian and emerging markets, which sets us both on a path for continued success.”

