RentPath Becomes Rent. and Simplifies the Rentals Marketplace

Rent. unveils a full suite of marketing and software solutions for property managers and an improved search experience for renters, setting a new industry standard in marketing automation and data-driven hypertargeting.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RentPath, a leading provider of marketing software and rental management solutions, announced today a repositioning of the company to Rent. along with the launch of an expanded product suite – marking the company’s most significant evolution in a nearly 50-year history of serving the rental industry.

“We have been building towards this moment for a long time, and this announcement marks a major step in the evolution of our company, delivering on our vision to enable property management clients to reach renters through every digital channel,” said Jon Ziglar, Rent. CEO. “Not only have we expanded our offerings, we’ve also dramatically improved and built upon our existing products, including a new Rent.com website and mobile app which deliver the fastest experience in the industry to move renters seamlessly through their journey.”

Recognized today for its vast monthly reach of nearly 50 million unique visitors across its network of rental listing sites and apps, including Rent.com, Rentals.com, ApartmentGuide.com, and now Redfin, Rent. has simplified its brand name and renewed its focus on reducing friction for the property management community, signifying a new era for the brand–and setting a new standard for the industry.

Rent. is steadfastly focused on optimizing the renter journey and continues to define its legacy. Today, with a fresh identity and enhanced product suite, the company has never felt better about its ability to simplify complexities for property managers. “Our comprehensive suite of solutions are focused on leveraging technology to simplify the process of renting across the entire renter life-cycle,” added Ziglar.

“We have a history of driving innovation in multifamily marketing. This is especially relevant now as digital marketing has taken on a level of complexity most companies are not equipped to manage on their own,” said Kathy Neumann, Rent. Chief Marketing Officer. “Having a full team on staff to manage marketing across web, search, social and email–not to mention answer calls, emails and chats from prospective renters–presents a daunting staffing challenge. This is where Rent. comes in, serving as an extension of on-site teams while offsetting realtime challenges like high turnover, open positions, and limited resources.”

The launch of Rent. is a continuation of the growth and momentum the company has experienced over the last year, which includes the Redfin acquisition in April 2021, as well as significant new hires including the appointment of Jon Ziglar as CEO.

The Rent. technology-powered marketing and software solutions suite includes seven new solution offerings including an enhanced listing service, RentMarketplace. which now offers automated Profile Sync to manage Google Business Profiles for clients, 3D floor plans, request-a-tour functionality on all listings and enhanced on-site search based on AI-powered learnings that better match renter preferences with search results. In addition, Rent. now offers configurable Property Websites, powered by the client’s existing listing content to seamlessly create a frictionless experience for prospective renters. All while delivering the fastest search experience in the industry.

Powered by unmatched proprietary data, RentSocial., RentSearch. and RentTarget. allow clients to more efficiently target in-market renters by reaching renters where they are – online and across social media platforms, including Snapchat – making Rent. the only multifamily solutions partner to offer advertising solutions on Snapchat. In addition, Rent. offers geo-fencing marketing solutions that allow hyper-local targeting to provide clients a property-level, local market solution.

Clients who layer on an engagement solution from Rent. such as RentEngage. benefit from lead nurturing and renter assistance via 24/7 call center support and email functionality, allowing Rent. to function as an extension of on-site property teams. RentRep. is also available to facilitate ratings and reviews for clients, helping properties obtain recent reviews which has been shown to increase leads on average by 140% versus properties without recent reviews.

Keeping in line with its mission to take the hassle out of renting, each Rent. solution is customizable to the client’s needs, and easily accessible through their own RentHQ. user interface. Rent. will continue to focus on removing friction for both clients and renters alike. “Our innovative solutions are designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges faced by property managers and owners. Like our new name, we are simplifying everything,” Ziglar added.

The timing of the Rent. re-launch coincides with the rental industry’s biggest event since pre-pandemic – NAA Apartmentalize – where Rent. will unveil its new brand identity and suite of solutions.

About Rent.

Rent. is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including Rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com, Rentals.com and Redfin.com, Rent. connects property owners and managers with nearly 50 million high-intent, in-market renters each month. In addition, the Rent. platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. Rent. simplifies the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. Rent. is a Redfin Company.

Contacts

Kate Terhune



[email protected]