Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the “Corporation”) (TSX:RVX) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) in Calgary, Alberta.

During business proceedings at the Meeting, shareholders elected five (5) Board members until the next annual meeting. The voting results of shares represented at the Meeting for individual directors were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Percent For Percent Withheld Donald J. McCaffrey 125,007,142 7,326,179 94.46% 5.54% Shawn Lu 126,119,539 6,213,782 95.30% 4.70% Kelly McNeill 125,955,508 6,377,813 95.18% 4.82% Siu Lun (Dicky) To 127,354,197 4,979,124 96.24% 3.76% Kenneth Zuerblis 127,166,543 5,166,778 96.10% 3.90%

Resverlogix shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2022 (the “Information Circular”). The Information Circular is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Resverlogix website at www.resverlogix.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE .

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company and the world leader in epigenetics, or gene regulation, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients’ lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company’s clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease and associated comorbidities, and COVID-19.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 403-254-9252

www.resverlogix.com