Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Unveils TesseractDB

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Jun 8, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – CleverTap, the world’s No. 1 retention cloud, today announced it has unveiled TesseractDB(TM), the world’s first purpose-built database designed to dramatically improve user engagement and retention for digital consumer brands. TesseractDB(TM) brings true technology innovation to growth marketing leaders looking to deliver in-context, timely, personalized messaging and recommendations across all user touchpoints.

TesseractDB(TM) transforms massive amounts of first-party user data in a privacy-friendly, accessible, and affordable way to power real-time user personalization. Leveraging machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it offers limitless scale and enables digital brands and businesses to harness data and context for every interaction. User engagement and retention start from Day One when a user launches an app for the first time.

Research estimates that nearly 85% of all messaging is considered spam, an average of about 122 billion messages globally. About 36% of spam content is generated from ill-timed, non-personalized marketing messages. This problem continues to be prevalent due to the limited data technologies that are patently unable to store the massive volumes of first-party data required to offer a truly personal customer experience.

“Today, we are excited to unveil TesseractDB(TM), the data technology that powers the CleverTap platform. It will allow global growth marketing teams to achieve true omni-channel customer engagement,” said Sunil Thomas, CleverTap Co-founder and Executive Chairman. “In the last 40 years, MarTech vendors have cobbled together generic off-the-shelf data technologies in an effort to solve issues for end-user messaging. These technologies have been limiting, and as a result, brands simply cannot fully unlock their own user data for real and meaningful relationship building. To transition away from the spam and transactional communication that is so prevalent in MarTech today, we must make user data available, affordable, and easily accessible. This is why we invented TesseractDB(TM).”

TesseractDB(TM) is a giant technological leap that removes all data related limitations typically associated with the MarTech industry. Using TesseractDB(TM), digital brands can offer each user a magical onboarding experience and continue to deliver delightful experiences throughout their journey.

TesseractDB(TM) enables CleverTap to offer unmatched technology, features, and capabilities –

– Unlimited data look back periods without any limitations

– High speed, scale, and unmatched throughput

– Rich, granular first-party user data storage

– Built-in real-time machine learning and AI

– Hyper-personalized engagement and recommendations

“Until now, data look back and access limitations, created by overages and cost, prevented brands from unlocking the full potential of first-party user data for engagement. This is a deep tech and science problem. With TesseractDB(TM), CleverTap provides the industry’s most versatile segmentation and data processing engine for mobile engagement,” says Momchil Kyurkchiev, Chief Strategy Officer, CleverTap. He adds, “TesseractDB(TM) is designed to provide MarTech professionals a cost-effective and efficient way to capture unlimited data streams and deliver actionable insights and analytics to drive personalization and engagement.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the modern, integrated retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML-powered insights and automation. Customers worldwide representing over 10,000 apps, including Premier League, Bolt, Truecaller, Current Mobile, Trebel, Ze Delivery, TitleMax, YouNow, Albo, Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms, including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit https://clevertap.com/ or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

