Riveron, an H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Clermont Partners

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AdvisoryFirm–H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Riveron Consulting, LLC (“Riveron” or the “Company”), a national business advisory firm, has acquired Clermont Partners (“Clermont”), a women-owned consultancy specializing in environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) communications and strategy, investor relations, and transaction communications.

Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Elizabeth Saunders and Victoria Sivrais, Clermont has a team of 35 ESG and financial communications specialists in Chicago and Washington, DC.

The acquisition bolsters Riveron’s critically important ESG offering with a robust suite of services to support clients at every stage of their sustainability journey. It also introduces new investor relations and transaction communications capabilities to help clients enhance their engagement with investors and communicate more effectively against the backdrop of increasingly complex and rapidly evolving capital markets. Saunders and Sivrais will co-lead Riveron’s newly created ESG and Strategic Communications practice.

“As stakeholders demand more transparency, ESG strategy is top of mind for many businesses today,” said Riveron CEO Julie Howard. “The addition of the talented Clermont team will be a powerful accelerant as we help our clients navigate a heightened regulatory environment and investor, employee, and customer scrutiny on social and environmental issues. Through this combination, we will deliver an impactful end-to-end ESG and strategic communications offering for corporate management teams to operationalize, report, and more effectively communicate their company’s ESG metrics and commitments to potential investors and acquirers.”

“Investor, customer, and regulator demands for policy, practices, and verifiable data that demonstrate a company has adequately assessed and planned for a wide spectrum of ESG risks are a significant new component of financial reporting that rests squarely on the office of the CFO,” added Clermont’s co-founders, Elizabeth Saunders and Victoria Sivrais. “The combination of Riveron’s gold standard national advisory services platform with Clermont’s investor intelligence and transactions expertise and seasoned team of climate risk, human capital, and governance experts will provide clients with the strategies and solutions required to optimize profitability and valuation throughout the business lifecycle.”

Keval Patel, Managing Director at H.I.G., added, “We are extremely excited to welcome Elizabeth, Victoria, and the entire Clermont team to the Riveron platform. ESG is an increasingly critical part of the private and public company regulatory and reporting landscape, and the addition of Clermont Partners further strengthens Riveron’s ability to serve clients with these evolving needs.”

About Riveron

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. We partner with our clients to elevate performance and expand possibilities across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated, multi-disciplinary teams bring deep functional expertise, first-hand industry knowledge, and experience-based creativity and perspective to generate tailored solutions to address any challenge. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

About Clermont Partners

Clermont Partners is a leading advisor to public and private companies on ESG strategy and strategic communications. We help our clients build ESG and IR programs that are responsive to the growing, and often disparate, needs of investors, customers, employees, and regulators. The firm, headquartered in Chicago, also has offices in Washington DC.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $49 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Keval Patel



Managing Director



[email protected]

Jonathan Contos



Managing Director



[email protected]