Rockefeller Capital Management Acquires Wealth Management Business of Spearhead Capital in Wellington, FL; Will Be Known as Bostwick Walters Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockefeller Capital Management today said it has acquired the wealth management business of Spearhead Capital, a premier Florida boutique financial services firm providing a range of solutions to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, and private placement markets.

Within the Rockefeller Global Family Office, the new team will operate as The Bostwick Walters Group, comprised of 12 elite financial professionals serving approximately 70 families and representing assets of more than $1.5 billion.

The Bostwick Walters Group is led by Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor Jarrett Bostwick and Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor Todd Walters. It joins the firm’s Southeast Division, led by Kristen Sario.

For the past 10 years, Jarrett Bostwick served as managing partner and an advisor with Spearhead Capital, which he co-founded with Todd Walters. Bostwick also serves as Managing Principal of National Financial Companies, a multi-family office venture capital investment firm. Prior to his work with Spearhead, he practiced law as a partner with the Chicago firms of Handler Thayer, LLP, and Gardner, Carton & Douglas, LLP, serving affluent clients and family offices. Widely recognized during his legal career, he was named by Worth Magazine in 2005 as one of the “Top 100 Attorneys in the United States” for affluent clients. He holds a juris doctorate from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA; a master of law in Taxation from the University of Washington in Seattle, WA; and a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University in Washington, DC.

Todd Walters has worked for more than 25 years in the alternative investment management industry, with experience in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In 2008, Walters founded New Vernon Financial, LLC, a predecessor company to Spearhead Capital, LLC. Previously, he was a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch within the Hedge Fund Development and Management Group. He also has held leadership positions with Credit Suisse, Arden Asset Management, Morgan Stanley and Wurfbain Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in Finance, Investments and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We’re proud of the practice we’ve developed at Spearhead over the past 10 years,” Walters said. “But we’ve reached the point where we know our clients would benefit from the powerful platform, culture and brand at Rockefeller Capital Management. We’re excited and honored to be part of it.”

Joining Bostwick and Walters are:

Chris Shepherd , Managing Director, Private Wealth Manager

, Managing Director, Private Wealth Manager Chris Fineburg , Managing Director, Private Wealth Manager

, Managing Director, Private Wealth Manager Corey Tiller , Managing Director, Team Portfolio Manager

, Managing Director, Team Portfolio Manager Sagar Dalal, Managing Director, Advanced Wealth Planner

Managing Director, Advanced Wealth Planner Tim Troutman, Team Chief Operating Officer

Team Chief Operating Officer Teresa Armel , Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Manager

, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth Manager Adam Blum, Vice President, Investment Research Associate

Vice President, Investment Research Associate Tanya Polzer, Business Manager

Business Manager Brandon Avergon, Vice President, Associate Director

Vice President, Associate Director Kai Heller-Spencer, Investment Research Analyst

“The Bostwick Walters Group is an elite team of professionals, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the Rockefeller Global Family Office,” said Christopher Dupuy, Co-Head of the Rockefeller Global Family Office, and Michael Outlaw, National Field Director. “It very quickly became clear to us that Todd and Jarrett and their colleagues shared the values and purpose that animate our firm. And it was just as clear that we could help each other grow more effectively together than apart.”

Learn more about the practice of the Bostwick Walters Group and its individual members on their website.

About Rockefeller Capital Management



Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions and corporations from 38 locations across the United States. Early in 2022, the Firm opened an office in London. As of March 31, 2022, the Firm was responsible for approximately $95 billion in client assets across its three business segments, the Rockefeller Global Family Office, which includes both the Private Wealth Management and Family Office businesses, Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.

