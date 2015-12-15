Safety National Announces Reorganization of Management Structure to Support Organizational Growth

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#casualty–Safety National Casualty Corporation announced changes to the company’s executive management structure today. The following realignment of responsibilities became effective on June 14, 2022.





Mark Wilhelm, formerly Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, became Executive Chairman. In this position, he will be responsible for the management, development and effective performance of the company’s executive management team, sharing overall responsibility for business operations and financial results with the Chief Executive Officer. He will provide guidance and oversight in setting the company’s mission, vision, strategic direction and initiatives in addition to responsibility for key stakeholder relationships.

Duane Hercules, formerly President, became Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, he will provide leadership to develop, execute and achieve strategic business objectives and goals, and shares responsibility for company business operations and financial results with the Executive Chairman. He will be responsible for advancing the company’s mission while preserving and enhancing its reputation and culture.

John Csik, formerly Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, became President. In this position, he will be responsible for directing all insurance and reinsurance operations.

Cyndee Morton, formerly Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Innovation Officer, became Chief Operating Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, she will provide executive management oversight to the operations, strategic analysis, budgeting, forecasting and human resources areas in addition to her existing oversight of the Enterprise Risk Management and Data Analytics Department and organizational innovation.

Gus Aivaliotis, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, will continue as Chief Underwriting Officer. In this role, he will add executive management oversight of the Credit Risk Department to his existing oversight of the Insurance Underwriting Department.

Tom Grove, formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer, became Chief Client Officer, adding executive management oversight of the Client Engagement Department to his existing oversight of the Business Development, Claims and Risk Services Departments.

Steve Divine, formerly Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, became Chief Financial Officer. In his expanded role, he will provide senior leadership to the Finance and Accounting, Actuarial and Ceded Reinsurance Departments.

Seth Smith, formerly Executive Vice President Underwriting, became Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer – Insurance Underwriting, providing leadership to all insurance underwriting units within the organization.

Nick Kriegel, formerly Senior Vice President and General Counsel, became Senior Vice President of Operations and General Counsel. In this expanded role, he will provide senior leadership to the Account Services, Loss Portfolio Transfer, Product Development, Project Management Services and Information Services Departments in addition to his existing oversight of the Legal and Corporate Compliance Departments.

Safety National is a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider. Servicing thousands of customers nationwide since 1942, the company offers specialized expertise, flexible program and placement design, and unique claims proficiency. Safety National is a member of the Tokio Marine Group and is rated A++ (Superior), FSC XV by A.M. Best. Learn more at www.safetynational.com.

