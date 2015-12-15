Sagewind Capital Leads Series B Financing for Code-X

Security Software Company Helps Organizations Protect Sensitive Information and Systems

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sagewind Capital LLC (“Sagewind”), a New York-based middle-market private equity firm, announced that it has led the Series B financing of Code-X, Inc. (“Code-X”), a security software company that protects sensitive information and systems using its proprietary lattice-based technology.

Code-X has developed the first-ever commercially available lattice-based data protection platform that protects data, at rest and in motion, from the threat of quantum computing. The platform protects sensitive information across all IT environments while enabling authentication, management and monitoring data and systems in real time. Code-X’s platform is relied upon by the United States Department of Defense (“DoD”) and the intelligence community. The Series B funding will be used to support Code-X’s continued growth.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Code-X, which has developed a proprietary solution that ensures organizations can protect their data and systems,” said Raj Kanodia, Managing Director of Sagewind. “Code-X is well-positioned to capitalize on the expansive cybersecurity opportunities in both the government and commercial sectors, and we look forward to supporting Darren LaCroix and the team as they execute on the next phase of their growth strategy.”

Darren LaCroix, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Code-X, remarked: “The Sagewind team has an impressive track record of working constructively with management teams in government services and the corporate sector to help drive growth and deliver successful outcomes. We believe this enhanced partnership will better position us to execute on our strategic objectives.”

In conjunction with the financing, industry veterans Deborah Dunie, Bob Donahue, Jr., and Raj Kanodia will join the Code-X Board of Directors.

About Code-X, Inc.

Based in St. Petersburg, FL, Code-X is a security software company that simplifies how organizations protect the world’s most sensitive information and systems. Powered by its extremely lightweight 1.4MB engine, the Code-X platform delivers the industry’s first system and device-friendly solution that applies impermeable security from the moment of data creation throughout its entire life cycle. For more information, please visit www.teamcode-x.com.

About Sagewind Capital LLC

Sagewind Capital LLC is a New York-based middle-market private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams, and focuses on significant capital appreciation by helping businesses grow organically and through strategic acquisitions. Sagewind invests across several industries, including government services, aerospace & defense, software, information technology, healthcare and business services. The firm is focused on long-term capital appreciation and has the flexibility to own businesses for extended periods. For more information, please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

