Salary Finance Joins Paylogix Co-Op Funding Program® as Financial Wellbeing Partner

Paylogix will provide technology and services in connection with Salary Finance’s socially responsible financial products

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#benefits—Salary Finance, the leading global provider of socially responsible financial products in the workplace, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Paylogix, the premium technology solution provider in the administration of voluntary benefits. Salary Finance’s suite of financial wellbeing benefits will be available for employee enrollment on Paylogix’s Pro-Enroll® platform for any participating employers who use Paylogix for voluntary benefits enrollment.

“Total household debt spiked to its highest level since 2007. American workers are struggling. A perfect storm of high inflation, a restrictive housing market, bloated student loans, and the elimination of the child tax credit has led to an increase in financial stress,” Dan Macklin, CEO, Salary Finance, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with Paylogix, a trusted benefits partner for insurance brokers and leading enterprise employers, to make it easy for employees using Paylogix to enroll in and use their Salary Finance benefits.”

“We pride ourselves in delivering the best in voluntary benefits to the insurance industry,” said Richard Pfadenhauer, CISSP, president and founder. “Salary Finance is providing a valuable service to American workers with beneficial solutions. This partnership will be invaluable to brokers by simplifying the administration of these benefits to their clients.”

Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple vendors and carriers into one simple online bill. Brokers who offer Salary Finance voluntary benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions. Through partnerships with over 60 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.

About Paylogix

Paylogix is the trusted premium technology solution provider for efficiency and transparency in the administration of voluntary benefits. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing processes, are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it.

About Salary Finance

Salary Finance’s mission is to improve the financial health of working Americans by providing access to socially responsible financial products in the workplace. When employees can access affordable credit, reduce bad debt, and increase their savings, they’re happier and more productive at work, and more likely to achieve long-term financial stability. Employers benefit from improved retention and engagement, at no additional cost. Our award-winning technology platform enables us to offer better, inclusive financial products such as high-interest savings accounts, access to affordable credit, and personalized financial education. Salary Finance is a United Way Worldwide corporate partner and works with over 600 of the world’s leading employers. Salary Finance is a Founding Member of Conscious Capitalism’s Senior Leader Network, and a member of the American FinTech Council. To learn more, please visit www.salaryfinance.com/us.

