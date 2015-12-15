Save the Date: July 12 & 13—Prime Day Returns Offering Amazon’s Lowest Prices Ever on Select Products

The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE

Early deals start June 21, including 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De’Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream

Prime members can also win big prizes by supporting small businesses from June 21 to July 11

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back. The 48-hour event kicks off July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through July 13 for Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden. Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.





Customers will be able to shop products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories, including from Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products.

“With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”

Shop Early, Save Big

Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21.

Score Big on Amazon Devices: Get deals starting June 21 and save up to 55% on select Amazon devices, including Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Halo Band, Luna Controller, Fire 7 Tablet (2019 release), Echo Dot (4th Gen) with a Free Smart Bulb, Ring Alarm Security Kit 8-Piece (2nd Gen), Blink Video Doorbell, eero mesh WiFi routers, and more.

Starting at just $89.99, save early with Fire TV smart TVs from brands including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon. Shop on Amazon Live: Starting June 21, customers will have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers, including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brands. To watch, visit amazon.com/liveprimeday or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV.

Starting June 21, customers will have an opportunity to shop early Prime Day deals alongside their favorite celebrities and influencers, including Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, and Lala Kent. On June 28 at 1 p.m. EDT, Hilary Duff will join some of her favorite small business owners who will showcase their products and share inspiring stories behind their brands. To watch, visit amazon.com/liveprimeday or download the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Buy Now, Pay Over Time with Affirm: From June 28 through July 11, Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $300 purchase might cost $100/month over three months at 0% APR. Visit amazon.com/affirm to learn more.

From June 28 through July 11, Prime members can get 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm. For example, a $300 purchase might cost $100/month over three months at 0% APR. Visit amazon.com/affirm to learn more. Save with new Amazon Fresh Stores Prime Benefit: Starting June 29, Prime members will save 20% on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. Members can enjoy this new benefit year-round by scanning their Amazon app at the register or paying with a credit card registered to their Prime account.

Starting June 29, Prime members will save 20% on select everyday essentials at Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. Members can enjoy this new benefit year-round by scanning their Amazon app at the register or paying with a credit card registered to their Prime account. Earn Rewards with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: From July 1 through July 29, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Cardmembers with an eligible Prime membership can earn 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market on Prime Day and 5% back year-round, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted.

Shopping Small Businesses

This year we’ve made it easier than ever to support small businesses.

Win Big by Supporting Small: From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will receive a chance to win epic prizes. In the U.S., this includes a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII, VIP passes to music experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series , and a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near Los Angeles. Plus, hundreds of thousands of sweepstakes entrants globally will have a chance to win Amazon gift cards. No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 or older to enter. To learn more about the sweepstakes and to see official rules, visit amazon.com/primedaysweepstakes.

Get Ready Ahead of Prime Day

This year, Amazon makes preparing for Prime Day easier and more rewarding than ever. Members can earn credit to put toward their Prime Day purchases, receive custom product recommendations, and set up deal notifications and reminders to get ready. Amazon is also offering an exclusive gaming experience just for Prime members to celebrate before Prime Day. Customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate.

Create Deal Alerts for Personalized Recommendations: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Prime members can tell their Alexa devices, “Remind me when Prime Day starts,” to be alerted when the two-day deals event begins. Tune in to Ultimate Crown: On July 9 starting at 7 p.m. EDT, Prime members can tune in globally to the gaming event of the summer—Ultimate Crown—on Twitch.tv/Crown and Prime Video. An all-star lineup of gamers and streamers will battle live from Las Vegas at the HyperX Arena. Prime members will have a chance to attend in person or participate in live chats for a chance to win exclusive giveaways and gifted subs.

Prime Day Deliveries

Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s global transportation network, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, transportation services, dedicated associates, and partners. Amazon continues to build, innovate, and scale this network around the world—from rail and trucks to planes, vans, and more—while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people and partners who work across the Journey of an Amazon Package. From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft to the driver who delivers that familiar Amazon box, it’s the people and partners across the operations network who make it all possible.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In the U.S., that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and series with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery on hundreds of thousands of items in over 90 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery on more than 20 million items coast to coast. Prime members also receive fast, free delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S. To join Prime or start a free trial, visit amazon.com/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

