Science 37® to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced the company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences.

Lytham Partners Summer 2022 Investor Conference

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Presentation available beginning on June 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Cowen 7th Annual FutureHealth Conference

Panel discussion titled, “Access and Affordability in Clinical Trials,” on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access the webcasts of these sessions on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full-stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation, and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

