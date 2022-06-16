ScreenPro Provides Covid-19 Testing Update and Announces Insider Share Purchases

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2022) – ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) reports that the Covid-19 testing administered remained steady in May with approximately 23,000 tests. As previously announced, new contracts signed with the film and production industry will commence in the summer season throughout fall where the Company expects to continue and maintain the current testing level.

The Company is also pleased to report that ScreenPro started providing testing solutions for cruise ships in and around Vancouver’s Port where Covid-19 testing remains mandatory to board.

In addition, the Company reports that members of the Board of Directors and Senior Management have collectively purchased an additional 1,745,000 shares of the Company in the open-market. Details of the insider purchases are as follows:

Lena Kozovski, CEO, purchased 145,000 shares at an average price of $0.04

Michael Yeung, Chairman, purchased 750,000 shares at an average price of $0.04

Paul Haber, CFO, purchased 600,000 shares at an average price of $0.04

Alex MacKay, Director purchased 250,000 shares at an average price of $0.04

“Our expectations of steady Covid-19 testing numbers have aligned with our May figures. Senior management continues to have immense confidence in the Company as we work on improving and building business operations. The board and insiders have small windows of non-black out periods to purchase shares of the Company if they deem there to be value. With that, I’d like to personally thank our investors, board, and our team members for their support as we continue to progress,” said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a medical technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro’s subsidiary, Concierge Medical, is a group of board-certified physicians who provide private, discreet, and personalized healthcare to Canadians. ScreenPro prides itself in having its own medical doctors and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

Lena Kozovski, CEO

(647) 878-6674

[email protected]

Priya Atwal, Communications Manager

(416) 901-5611 x 204

[email protected]

